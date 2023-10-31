News you can trust since 1948
Emmanuel Fernandez scores for Posh against Spurs Under 21s.

Peterborough United made many changes and yet still beat Spurs with a couple of fringe players making favourable impressions

Peterborough United stretched their unbeaten run in all competitions to 12 matches despite making seven changes to their starting line-up for the visit of Spurs Under 21s for an EFL Trophy match.
By Alan Swann
Published 30th Oct 2023, 05:00 GMT
Updated 31st Oct 2023, 22:40 GMT

Posh rode their luck defensively at times, but also looked sharp in possession with a couple of fringe players making excellent impressions during the 3-1 win.

RATINGS KEY: 10-Out of this world, 9- Brilliant, 8-Excellent. 7-Very Good, 6-Good, 5-Poor, 4-Stinker.

A careless display of passing from the goalkeeper, although he did make up for one of his errors with a fine save -5.5.

1. FYNN TALLEY

A careless display of passing from the goalkeeper, although he did make up for one of his errors with a fine save -5.5. Photo: Joe Dent

The big man played on the right of a back three and was very good. Claimed his first senior goal with a towering header, advanced menacingly forward with the ball and used his leg length to make some crunching tackles - 8.

2. EMMANUEL FERNANDEZ

The big man played on the right of a back three and was very good. Claimed his first senior goal with a towering header, advanced menacingly forward with the ball and used his leg length to make some crunching tackles - 8. Photo: David Lowndes

Cruised through the game. Started in the middle of a back three and finished it in midfield. Classy in both positions - 7.

3. JADEL KATONGO

Cruised through the game. Started in the middle of a back three and finished it in midfield. Classy in both positions - 7. Photo: Joe Dent

Rock solid defensively and accurate with his passing - 7.

4. ROMONEY CRICHLOW

Rock solid defensively and accurate with his passing - 7. Photo: Joe Dent

