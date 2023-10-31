Peterborough United made many changes and yet still beat Spurs with a couple of fringe players making favourable impressions
Peterborough United stretched their unbeaten run in all competitions to 12 matches despite making seven changes to their starting line-up for the visit of Spurs Under 21s for an EFL Trophy match.
By Alan Swann
Published 30th Oct 2023, 05:00 GMT
Updated 31st Oct 2023, 22:40 GMT
Posh rode their luck defensively at times, but also looked sharp in possession with a couple of fringe players making excellent impressions during the 3-1 win.
RATINGS KEY: 10-Out of this world, 9- Brilliant, 8-Excellent. 7-Very Good, 6-Good, 5-Poor, 4-Stinker.
