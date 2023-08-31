News you can trust since 1948
Peterborough United lose young defender to Premier League academy

Benjamin Arthur has left Peterborough United to join Brentford B.
By Ben Jones
Published 31st Aug 2023, 18:29 BST- 1 min read

Arthur had yet to sign a professional contract with the club and therefore Posh will only be able to command a compensation fee.

Arthur rose to prominence in the summer after making his debut for the England Under-18 side in the summer.

The fee for his transfer to Brentford is undisclosed but will represent a blow for Posh who were trying to tie the 18-year-old down to a professional contract.

Arthur helped Posh lift the Professional Development League Cup last season with a 3-1 victory over Birmingham City at the Weston Homes Stadium.

