Arthur had yet to sign a professional contract with the club and therefore Posh will only be able to command a compensation fee.

Arthur rose to prominence in the summer after making his debut for the England Under-18 side in the summer.

The fee for his transfer to Brentford is undisclosed but will represent a blow for Posh who were trying to tie the 18-year-old down to a professional contract.

