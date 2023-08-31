Peterborough United lose young defender to Premier League academy
Benjamin Arthur has left Peterborough United to join Brentford B.
By Ben Jones
Published 31st Aug 2023, 18:29 BST- 1 min read
Arthur had yet to sign a professional contract with the club and therefore Posh will only be able to command a compensation fee.
Arthur rose to prominence in the summer after making his debut for the England Under-18 side in the summer.
The fee for his transfer to Brentford is undisclosed but will represent a blow for Posh who were trying to tie the 18-year-old down to a professional contract.
Arthur helped Posh lift the Professional Development League Cup last season with a 3-1 victory over Birmingham City at the Weston Homes Stadium.