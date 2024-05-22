Abraham Odoh with former Peterborough United man Danny Lloyd playing for Rochdale (Photo by Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images)

Peterborough United have signed Abraham Odoh from Harrogate Town on a three-year contract for an undisclosed fee.

Posh have signed their Ephron Mason-Clark replacement.

In much the same way as Mason-Clark, arrived in the summer of 2022, Posh have 23-year-old few fans are likely to have heard of.

If anything though, Odoh does have a higher profile than the man who slammed in 19 goals for Posh last season, having arrived with Football League experience, having played a season at Harrogate in League Two.

Abraham Odoh of Rochdale moves with the ball/ (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Simon Weavers’s side finished a club record 13th as Odoh grabbed ten league goals (nine league and 1 FA Cup) goals and a provided a further four assists.

He ended the season in the goals, scoring in Harrogate’s final two matches, at home to Milton Keynes and away to Salford.

Fans can see his effort that won the club’s Goal of the Month prize for February on YouTube .

Two goals and two assists in January saw him nominated for the League Two Player of the Month award but he was beaten out by Notts County’s Jodi Jones.

Posh fans can expect to see plenty of cutting in from the right-footed winger who has predominantly been used on the left.

Odoh has been described as a “mercurial talent” by media in Yorkshire capable of producing moments of magic and memorable strikes with his “fast feet” and technical ability.

In the words of previous boss Weaver: “Abraham has been a fantastic signing for the football club in the time he has been with us.

“He leaves having played a lot of football for us and having improved as a footballer.

“He is a humble lad, he always has a smile on his face. On the pitch, you can see he wants to learn and to entertain so we wish him the very best of luck.”

At the time of signing Odoh in 2023 from National League Rochdale, Weaver described Odoh as: “An exciting player to bring to the club.”

He added: “We wanted to bring in a player with pace and someone who possesses that bit of skill to beat opponents. When we heard he was available we moved very quickly to secure his services.

“He is very robust and strong too, when he is on the ball he looks after it well and at 22 he is the right age.”

Prior to last season, Odoh appeared 91 times for Rochdale, this included two seasons in League Two before the club was relegated at the end of the 2022/23 campaign. He scored four times in that time.

The pacey winger made his senior debut for Charlton Athletic in January 2020 in a 1-0 FA Cup Third Round defeat to West Brom.

The Addicks had picked up the then 20-year-old after a career that began in non-league after Odoh could not attract any interest from academies. He spent with Edgware Town and Tooting and Mitcham United before being picked up by Charlton.

Speaking on the start of his journey, Odoh said: “I started in non-league football because there wasn’t really any other option open to me. I wasn’t in an academy and hadn’t been picked up but I just wanted to play football.

“It’s tough when you haven’t been seen or picked up by a club. I was disappointed but I believed in my own ability and worked hard to get to where I wanted to be.

“I took part in an open trial with Tooting & Mitcham, ended up playing for the U23s for a few weeks and then made the step up to be with the first-team.

“Playing first-team, you quickly get into the habit of playing to win. I don’t think that is something which U19s or U23 football could offer. I was around some experienced players as well and being in a dressing room like that helped me to understand how to act.”

In previous years, the seemingly endless contact book of Mason-Clark has helped Posh attract players but on this occasion, friendships with Kwame Poku and Romoney Crichlow helped to get the sweeten the deal.

Odoh said: “I enjoyed my time at Harrogate, it was a nice place to play my football, now I am looking forward to meeting my new team-mates and getting started here. I know Kwame Poku and Romoney Crichlow so it will be good to see a few familiar faces on my first day in!