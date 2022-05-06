It’s a fund-raising initiative to help finance key club infrastructure projects while allowing supporters to get a return on their investment. A safe standing area within the London Road End of the ground is a priority as the club would not be able to use a terrace if they return to the Championship. A modern sports bar open seven days a week is also a target.
Funds raised over the initial target of £1.5million will be allocated to the first phase of work towards a new stadium for the city, namely the architectural, surveying and engineering work required to submit a formal planning application.
The bond is effectively a loan to the club. The Posh Bond will pay a fixed rate of interest over its five-year term, after which the amount invested will be repaid to the Bondholder. The key terms of the Bond are as follows: 1) 9% interest per annum, 2) 15% cash bonus if Posh are promoted to the Championship by 2026/27; 3) Eligible for tax-free returns through an Innovative Finance ISA; 4) Minimum investment £500.
The names of all bondholders will be included on a commemorative plaque at the Weston Homes Stadium and there are other bonuses depending on the size of the investment.
An investment of £1,000 will guarantee a white lapel badge.
An investment of £5,000 will also guarantee an exclusive Posh polo shirt
An investmant of £10,000 will also guarantee an invitation for two the opening of the club’s new sports alongside club legends and dignataries.
An investment of £20,000 will also guarantee a place in the 2022-23 Posh team photo and a framed copy of the photo.
And investment of £100,000 will also guarantee a VIP matchday lunch with the chairman and owners, a meet and greet with the team and the chance to watch a game from the directors box.
To pre-register to receive priority access to invest ahead of the launch to the general public visit www.tifosy.com/pufc.
Tifosy were involved in the successful bond schemes set-up by Norwich City and QPR. Norwich City’s Bond raised over £5 million and the QPR Bond raised £6.8 million in just 10 days, a record for a British club.
There is a financial risk involved. An explanation of the risks and the full terms and conditions is available at www.tifosy.com/pufc.