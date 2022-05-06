Posh co-owners Stewart Thompson, Darragh MacAnthony and Jason Neale celebrate winning promotion from League One last year.

It’s a fund-raising initiative to help finance key club infrastructure projects while allowing supporters to get a return on their investment. A safe standing area within the London Road End of the ground is a priority as the club would not be able to use a terrace if they return to the Championship. A modern sports bar open seven days a week is also a target.

Funds raised over the initial target of £1.5million will be allocated to the first phase of work towards a new stadium for the city, namely the architectural, surveying and engineering work required to submit a formal planning application.

The bond is effectively a loan to the club. The Posh Bond will pay a fixed rate of interest over its five-year term, after which the amount invested will be repaid to the Bondholder. The key terms of the Bond are as follows: 1) 9% interest per annum, 2) 15% cash bonus if Posh are promoted to the Championship by 2026/27; 3) Eligible for tax-free returns through an Innovative Finance ISA; 4) Minimum investment £500.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The names of all bondholders will be included on a commemorative plaque at the Weston Homes Stadium and there are other bonuses depending on the size of the investment.

An investment of £1,000 will guarantee a white lapel badge.

An investment of £5,000 will also guarantee an exclusive Posh polo shirt

An investmant of £10,000 will also guarantee an invitation for two the opening of the club’s new sports alongside club legends and dignataries.

An investment of £20,000 will also guarantee a place in the 2022-23 Posh team photo and a framed copy of the photo.

And investment of £100,000 will also guarantee a VIP matchday lunch with the chairman and owners, a meet and greet with the team and the chance to watch a game from the directors box.

To pre-register to receive priority access to invest ahead of the launch to the general public visit www.tifosy.com/pufc.

Tifosy were involved in the successful bond schemes set-up by Norwich City and QPR. Norwich City’s Bond raised over £5 million and the QPR Bond raised £6.8 million in just 10 days, a record for a British club.