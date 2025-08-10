Peterborough United look to have a recipe for a frustrating, disappointing and, quite frankly, dull campaign

Posh midfielder Brandon Khela shows his disappointment after the second Luton Town goal. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

Even the mitigation for such a worrying start to the League One season has a gaping hole in it.

Yes, Peterborough United shouldn’t be expecting to get much from games against sides relegated from the Championship last season, but it was also very likely the best time to play Cardiff City and Luton Town.

Cardiff have gone young and are bedding in a new manager. They were made to look poor by newly-promoted Port Vale on Thursday night and were lucky to escape Vale Park with a goalless draw. Posh had helped the Welsh side look vibrant and exciting a few days earlier.

Luton will be a force to be reckoned with at League One level. If they don’t succeed when armed with £40 million of parachute payments – that ludicrous reward for failure – heads will roll, and probably quite rightly.

Posh midfielder Archie Collins applauds the fans. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

But Saturday proved ‘The Hatters’ are far from the finished article. Sure they were hardly tested on the way to a 2-0 win at the Weston Homes Stadium, but they looked disjointed going forward for much of the contest, as they were against another poor side AFC Wimbledon in their opening night win. It took a corner and a defensive calamity to win the day yesterday and freaky own goal to down ‘The Dons’. They created very little from open play.

But come the end of the transfer window and Luton could well be looking and playing like champions. If Posh were to have beaten them it would have happened yesterday and yet they landed no blows.

A midfield lacking creativity, wingers who can’t go past a man or deliver a cross and limited forwards who will get bullied at League One level is a recipe for a frustrating, disappointing and, quite frankly, dull campaign, one livened up only by defensive calamities that always seem inevitable.

OTHER TALKING POINTS FROM POSH 0, LUTON 2…

Donay O'Brien-Brady in action for Posh against Luton Town. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

1) I can only assume loan goalkeeper Vicente Reyes has looked poor in training. The persistence in playing a keeper in Nick Bilokapic who has suffered many traumatic moments in Posh colours is baffling, and probably unsettling for those immediately in front of him. Of course ‘keeper mistakes are greatly magnified compared to outfield players, but that’s just the nature of the position, and therefore something they have to deal with in order to forge a successful career. Bilokapic was let down by the careless nature of George Nevett’s pass when conceding the second goal against Luton, but his failure to clear the ball and instead get closed down and tackled by a 35 year-old striker was unforgivable.

2) Manager Darren Ferguson praised his three midfielders for their first half performance yesterday even though virtually all completed passes were sent sideways or backwards against a team who funnelled 11 men behind the ball. It’s one thing controlling possession, it’s quite another having the quality and vision to unlock a well-organised defence.

3) Ferguson also hinted at a formation change in the not-too-distant future which is quite an admission two games into a season and after a summer re-build. The boss seems wedded to playing two wingers and one central striker. Posh have four wingers, two of whom struggled last season, one is now injured and the other is raw. Ferguson is obviously no fool though. His squad limitations are obvious to those of us without multiple promotions on our CVs. It’s not that comforting that attacking additions could be coming from Accrington Stanley and Cheltenham Town though.

4) The most interesting transfer rumour by far concerns former Posh defender Josh Knight who is reportedly heading back to the UK after a season with German side Hannover 96. Knight was left out of Hannover’s matchday squad again yesterday and family members have teased Posh fans about a return to London Road. Posh have so far declined an invitation to comment, but the team could do with some physical bolstering.

5) To no-one’s surprise the attitude of wantaway midfielder Archie Collins was outstanding against Luton. In fact he delivered a performance that suggested it would be madness to even consider letting him go. Sadly club finances will probably dictate otherwise.