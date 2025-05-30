Peterborough United loan report- How did the players the club sent out fare last season?

There are success stories as well as failures with plenty of injury woes too unfortunately.
Of this list, David Ajiboye, Kabongo Tshimanga and Romoney Crichlow have already left the club.
1. Jack Sparkes (Chesterfield)
Loaned to League Two side Chesterfield after a poor first half of the season at Posh. Arrived to replace the injured Rio Adebisi but never got into any kind of form. He only managed 10 appearances for Chesterfield before picking up a knee injury. That injury ruled him out of the final 10 games of the season. He returned for the Play-Off semi-final tie against Walsall and came off the bench in both matches as his side lost 2-0 and 2-1. 12 games, 0 goals, 3 assists. Photo: David Lowndes
2. David Ajiboye (York and Newport)
Sent out on two different loan spells after being deemed surplus to requirements in October. First joined high0flying York in the National League and impressed two levels down. Scored in back-to-back games towards the end of his spell. York 8 games, 2 goals, 0 assists. Then joined League Two Newport in January and started 16 times but rarely completed 90 minutes only twice, largely lasting an hour before being withdrawn. Newport 21 games, 2 goals, 1 assist. Photo: Joe Dent
3. Romoney Crichlow (Dagenham)
Like Ajiboye, sent out to non-league in October. Played for two sides last season, one went up and the other went down. He was a bright spark at Dagenham in his 12 appearances and even got himself a goal in a 4-3 defeat against eventual-champions Barnet, although he was sent off the following week, also in defeat. The Daggers slide started in earnest after his departure. He was then allowed to join Bradford in January. Dagenham 12 games, 1 goal. Bradford 12 games, 1 goal. Photo: Joe Dent
4. Jacob Wakeling (Gillingham)
A truly nightmare spell. Posh clearly had no care for him as he was left to rot in the Gillingham reserves. Joined in the summer but played just 19 times, 7 times from the start. He was left out of the squad in 25 of Gillingham's 31 matches and played no more than 15 minutes in the six appearances he did make. He scored once, his debut in a 4-1 win over Carlisle! 19 games, 1 goal. Photo: Joe Dent
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.