Peterborough United loan report- How did the players the club sent out fare last season?

3 . Romoney Crichlow (Dagenham)

Like Ajiboye, sent out to non-league in October. Played for two sides last season, one went up and the other went down. He was a bright spark at Dagenham in his 12 appearances and even got himself a goal in a 4-3 defeat against eventual-champions Barnet, although he was sent off the following week, also in defeat. The Daggers slide started in earnest after his departure. He was then allowed to join Bradford in January. Dagenham 12 games, 1 goal. Bradford 12 games, 1 goal. Photo: Joe Dent