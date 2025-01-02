Peterborough United loan player has left the club

By Alan Swann
Published 2nd Jan 2025, 14:42 GMT
Sam Curtis in action for Psh. Photo David Lowndes.Sam Curtis in action for Psh. Photo David Lowndes.
Sam Curtis in action for Psh. Photo David Lowndes.
Sheffield United have recalled Sam Curtis from his loan spell at Peterborough United.

The 19 year-old Irish Under 21 international right-back made 19 appearances for Posh, including 12 starts. He started the New Year’s Day draw at Burton Albion.

Posh still have teenager James Dornelly and Manchester City Jadel Katango who can play as a right-back.

Related topics:Sheffield UnitedManchester CityBurton Albion

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice