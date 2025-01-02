Peterborough United loan player has left the club
Sheffield United have recalled Sam Curtis from his loan spell at Peterborough United.
The 19 year-old Irish Under 21 international right-back made 19 appearances for Posh, including 12 starts. He started the New Year’s Day draw at Burton Albion.
Posh still have teenager James Dornelly and Manchester City Jadel Katango who can play as a right-back.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.