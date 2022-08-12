With the first leg of Posh’s extended stay down in Devon successfully negotiated, Posh now move onto try and complete the second and arguably more important part; securing the three league points.
Expect Grant McCann to reverse most of the eight changes he made on Wednesday night, although he has said that game has given him some decision to make.
Posh will be looking to continue the league’s only 100% record but will be without Kwame Poku and Harvey Cartwright.
Follow all of the action on the PT live blog below.
LIVE BLOG: Plymouth vs Posh
Last updated: Saturday, 13 August, 2022, 16:57
- 3pm kick-off
- Jeando Fuchs looks to have shaken off injury problem
- Cartwright and Poku still not ready
- Sides meet for second time in four days
- Plymouth have won one and lost one of opening 2 league games
Posh knocked off top spot after a pretty dismal performance. Early momentum in the second half was stopped dead by Kent’s clumsy foul on Mumba in the box.
94 mins 2-0 Plymouth
Played short but Fuchs doesn’t let them waste time. Ball forward goes out of play though.
93 mins 2-0 Plymouth
Plymouth corner
92 mins 2-0 Plymouth
Plymouth free kick 30 yards out in the middle. Kent fouled Lonwijk. Taken short and just blocked, rebound hit wide.
4 added on
90 mins 2-0 Plymouth
Good ball in from Joe Taylor, no one in the box attacking it though. JCH’s positioning has been nothing short of disgraceful today. Has he even tried to get on the end of any crosses.
89 mins 2-0 Plymouth
Just a few minutes to go but this has been hopeless for a while.
85 mins 2-0 Plymouth
That was nearly a moment. Joe Taylor forces a sharp stop from Cooper at his near post. He had charged back onto the pitch and turned his defender. Keeper just gets down quick enough though.
84 mins 2-0 Plymouth
Azaz with a cynical shoulders-high pull back on Kyprianou in his own half. Yellow card. Strange decision.