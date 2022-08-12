Peterborough United live blog: Posh well beaten after long Plymouth trip

Peterborough United face Plymouth Argyle for the second time in four days. This time three League One points are up for grabs this afternoon (August 13, 3pm).

By Ben Jones
Saturday, 13th August 2022, 5:28 pm
Ronnie Edwards on the ball against Plymouth. Photo: Joe Dent.
With the first leg of Posh’s extended stay down in Devon successfully negotiated, Posh now move onto try and complete the second and arguably more important part; securing the three league points.

Expect Grant McCann to reverse most of the eight changes he made on Wednesday night, although he has said that game has given him some decision to make.

Posh will be looking to continue the league’s only 100% record but will be without Kwame Poku and Harvey Cartwright.

Follow all of the action on the PT live blog below.

LIVE BLOG: Plymouth vs Posh

Last updated: Saturday, 13 August, 2022, 16:57

  • 3pm kick-off
  • Jeando Fuchs looks to have shaken off injury problem
  • Cartwright and Poku still not ready
  • Sides meet for second time in four days
  • Plymouth have won one and lost one of opening 2 league games
Saturday, 13 August, 2022, 16:57

FT

Posh knocked off top spot after a pretty dismal performance. Early momentum in the second half was stopped dead by Kent’s clumsy foul on Mumba in the box.

Saturday, 13 August, 2022, 16:55

FT

Saturday, 13 August, 2022, 16:54

94 mins 2-0 Plymouth

Played short but Fuchs doesn’t let them waste time. Ball forward goes out of play though.

Saturday, 13 August, 2022, 16:54

93 mins 2-0 Plymouth

Plymouth corner

Saturday, 13 August, 2022, 16:53

92 mins 2-0 Plymouth

Plymouth free kick 30 yards out in the middle. Kent fouled Lonwijk. Taken short and just blocked, rebound hit wide.

Saturday, 13 August, 2022, 16:51

4 added on

Saturday, 13 August, 2022, 16:51

90 mins 2-0 Plymouth

Good ball in from Joe Taylor, no one in the box attacking it though. JCH’s positioning has been nothing short of disgraceful today. Has he even tried to get on the end of any crosses.

Saturday, 13 August, 2022, 16:49

89 mins 2-0 Plymouth

Just a few minutes to go but this has been hopeless for a while.

Saturday, 13 August, 2022, 16:48

85 mins 2-0 Plymouth

That was nearly a moment. Joe Taylor forces a sharp stop from Cooper at his near post. He had charged back onto the pitch and turned his defender. Keeper just gets down quick enough though.

Saturday, 13 August, 2022, 16:45

84 mins 2-0 Plymouth

Azaz with a cynical shoulders-high pull back on Kyprianou in his own half. Yellow card. Strange decision.

