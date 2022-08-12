Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ronnie Edwards on the ball against Plymouth. Photo: Joe Dent.

With the first leg of Posh’s extended stay down in Devon successfully negotiated, Posh now move onto try and complete the second and arguably more important part; securing the three league points.

Expect Grant McCann to reverse most of the eight changes he made on Wednesday night, although he has said that game has given him some decision to make.

Posh will be looking to continue the league’s only 100% record but will be without Kwame Poku and Harvey Cartwright.