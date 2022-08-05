Posh return to competitive action at the Weston Homes Stadium with a home tie against Morecambe, who many pundits and bookmakers tip to be relegated.
Derek Adams’ men stayed up on the last day of last season but despite being tipped for another season of struggle, still have Cole Stockton in their ranks. One of the hottest strikers in the EFL last season in their side.
Grant McCann has a decision to make over his formation but will be able to call upon Nathan Thompson and Joe Ward this time around.
Follow all of the action on the PT live blog below.
LIVE BLOG: Posh vs Morecambe
Last updated: Friday, 05 August, 2022, 22:24
- 3pm kick-off
Morecambe
Morecambe have made some solid additions this summer but the best thing they have done so far is keep Cole Stockton (for now). The striker kept them up almost single-handedly last season with 23 league goals.
They did let go former Posh men Toumani Diagouraga and Rhys Bennett though. The former is now at Rochdale, the latter still unattached.
Ins
Jensen Weir from Brighton (loan)
Caleb Watts from Soton (loan)
Donald Love from Sunderland
Max Melbourne from Lincoln
Farrend Rawson from Mansfield
Connor Ripley from Preston
Jake Taylor from Port Vale
Ashley Hunter from Salford
What did Derek Adams have to say about Posh?
Deadly Posh duo already have put the frighteners on the rest of League One
Peterborough United’s ability to field deadly duo Jack Marriott and Jonson Clarke-Harris up front together is already causing concern to the rest of League One.
Team news
Posh have been boosted by the news that Nathan Thompson has trained all week and Joe Ward also looks set to be fully fit, after coming through training all week and having got 45 minutes under his belt at Cheltenham and an impressive 45 at that.
Kwame Poku is still a week away atleast from full training after a claf injury and Cartwright will not be risked after his thigh injury. McCann is targeting a return next week for his loan keeper.
McCann updates on the replacement search
McCann updates on Szmodics replacement search and praises attitude of former player
Peterborough United boss Grant McCann has vowed that the club will not panic into replacing Sammie Szmodics but there are plenty of options on the table.
Who replaces Sammie?
It’s the first game since the departure of Sammie Szmodics. McCann is confident Posh have moved on and have trained well but he does now have a hole to fill in the squad.
Who comes in may well depened on the formation deployed but summer signing Ben Thompson looks a strong bet to start, with either him or Taylor pplaying in that number 10 role. He’s an energetic runner, who could be sensible replacement.
David Ajiboye, Ricky-Jade Jones or Joel Randall are also options. It will be an interesting teamsheet.
Welcome!
We’re back at the Weston Homes for the first time this season and it appears to be a nice start for Posh as Morecambe to town but we know better than to think it will be easy. Join us here for all of the live action.