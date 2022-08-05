Peterborough United Live Blog: Posh host Morecambe in their first home game of the 2022/23 League One season

Peterborough United host Morecambe in their first home game of the season (August 6).

By Ben Jones
Saturday, 6th August 2022, 9:00 am
Joe Ward helped turn the game against Cheltenham last time out. Photo: Joe Dent.
Posh return to competitive action at the Weston Homes Stadium with a home tie against Morecambe, who many pundits and bookmakers tip to be relegated.

Derek Adams’ men stayed up on the last day of last season but despite being tipped for another season of struggle, still have Cole Stockton in their ranks. One of the hottest strikers in the EFL last season in their side.

Grant McCann has a decision to make over his formation but will be able to call upon Nathan Thompson and Joe Ward this time around.

Follow all of the action on the PT live blog below.

LIVE BLOG: Posh vs Morecambe

  • 3pm kick-off
Morecambe

Morecambe have made some solid additions this summer but the best thing they have done so far is keep Cole Stockton (for now). The striker kept them up almost single-handedly last season with 23 league goals.

They did let go former Posh men Toumani Diagouraga and Rhys Bennett though. The former is now at Rochdale, the latter still unattached.

Ins

Jensen Weir from Brighton (loan)

Caleb Watts from Soton (loan)

Donald Love from Sunderland

Max Melbourne from Lincoln

Farrend Rawson from Mansfield

Connor Ripley from Preston

Jake Taylor from Port Vale

Ashley Hunter from Salford

What did Derek Adams have to say about Posh?

Deadly Posh duo already have put the frighteners on the rest of League One

Peterborough United’s ability to field deadly duo Jack Marriott and Jonson Clarke-Harris up front together is already causing concern to the rest of League One.

Team news

Posh have been boosted by the news that Nathan Thompson has trained all week and Joe Ward also looks set to be fully fit, after coming through training all week and having got 45 minutes under his belt at Cheltenham and an impressive 45 at that.

Kwame Poku is still a week away atleast from full training after a claf injury and Cartwright will not be risked after his thigh injury. McCann is targeting a return next week for his loan keeper.

McCann updates on the replacement search

McCann updates on Szmodics replacement search and praises attitude of former player

Peterborough United boss Grant McCann has vowed that the club will not panic into replacing Sammie Szmodics but there are plenty of options on the table.

Who replaces Sammie?

It’s the first game since the departure of Sammie Szmodics. McCann is confident Posh have moved on and have trained well but he does now have a hole to fill in the squad.

Who comes in may well depened on the formation deployed but summer signing Ben Thompson looks a strong bet to start, with either him or Taylor pplaying in that number 10 role. He’s an energetic runner, who could be sensible replacement.

David Ajiboye, Ricky-Jade Jones or Joel Randall are also options. It will be an interesting teamsheet.

Welcome!

We’re back at the Weston Homes for the first time this season and it appears to be a nice start for Posh as Morecambe to town but we know better than to think it will be easy. Join us here for all of the live action.

