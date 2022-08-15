Peterborough United: Live Blog as Posh win out against ten-man Sheffield Wednesday
Peterborough United host Sheffield Wednesday in League One this evening (August 16).
Posh have the chance to bounce back quickly from Saturday’s defeat at Plymouth. They perhaps wouldn’t have selected this tie to do just that though as pre-season title favourites are in town and will be bringing just under 4000 fans with them.
Fresh from three back-to-back wins, the Owls will be full of confidence.
Posh will still be without Kwame Poku as they try to register a second home win of the season.
Follow all of the action on the PT live blog below.
LIVE BLOG: Posh vs Sheffield Wednesday
Last updated: Tuesday, 16 August, 2022, 21:40
- 7:45pm kick-off
Posh move up to second and inflict Sheffield Wednesday’s first defeat of the season.
93 mins 2-0 Posh
Corner from Wednesday headed over by Iorfa.
92 mins 2-0 Posh
Wednesday hae gone now, Posh seeing out the time. Taylor shoots from range, theatrical save from Stockdale for what should have been a routine catch.
4 added on
89 mins 2-0 Posh
Joe Ward rightly names man on the match.
89 mins 2-0 Posh
Jones with maybe the worst thow in i’ve ever seen. About 10ft in the air and about 1ft away from him. I could without this feeling at 2-0!
86 mins 2-0 Posh
Posh have invited some pressure with these subs I would say. Jones and Ajiboye at wing back now, neither defenders nor show much willing to stay or track back 3-0 subs rather than 2. Good few minutes from Wednesday.
Ward off for Ajiboye.
Wednesday take off Gregory and replace him with Sylla Sow. All he’s done all night is dive.
83 mins 2-0 Posh
Great cross Ward, drops to Joe Taylor at the far post but he tries a ridiculous overhead kick. Just keep it simple and control that. Wednesday not offering much at the minute though.
80 mins 2-0 Posh
Burrows off for Jones, Joe Taylor on for Marriott, Marriott was looking very lively.