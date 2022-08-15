News you can trust since 1948
Peterborough United: Live Blog as Posh win out against ten-man Sheffield Wednesday

Peterborough United host Sheffield Wednesday in League One this evening (August 16).

By Ben Jones
Tuesday, 16th August 2022, 4:27 pm
Updated Tuesday, 16th August 2022, 9:44 pm
Jack Marriott of Peterborough United puts Michael Ihiekwe of Sheffield Wednesday under pressure. Photo: Joe Dent.
Posh have the chance to bounce back quickly from Saturday’s defeat at Plymouth. They perhaps wouldn’t have selected this tie to do just that though as pre-season title favourites are in town and will be bringing just under 4000 fans with them.

Fresh from three back-to-back wins, the Owls will be full of confidence.

Posh will still be without Kwame Poku as they try to register a second home win of the season.

Follow all of the action on the PT live blog below.

LIVE BLOG: Posh vs Sheffield Wednesday

Last updated: Tuesday, 16 August, 2022, 21:40

  • 7:45pm kick-off
Tuesday, 16 August, 2022, 21:40

FT

Posh move up to second and inflict Sheffield Wednesday’s first defeat of the season.

Tuesday, 16 August, 2022, 21:39

93 mins 2-0 Posh

Corner from Wednesday headed over by Iorfa.

Tuesday, 16 August, 2022, 21:38

92 mins 2-0 Posh

Wednesday hae gone now, Posh seeing out the time. Taylor shoots from range, theatrical save from Stockdale for what should have been a routine catch.

Tuesday, 16 August, 2022, 21:36

4 added on

Tuesday, 16 August, 2022, 21:35

89 mins 2-0 Posh

Joe Ward rightly names man on the match.

Tuesday, 16 August, 2022, 21:34

89 mins 2-0 Posh

Jones with maybe the worst thow in i’ve ever seen. About 10ft in the air and about 1ft away from him. I could without this feeling at 2-0!

Tuesday, 16 August, 2022, 21:32

86 mins 2-0 Posh

Posh have invited some pressure with these subs I would say. Jones and Ajiboye at wing back now, neither defenders nor show much willing to stay or track back 3-0 subs rather than 2. Good few minutes from Wednesday.

Tuesday, 16 August, 2022, 21:29

Subs

Ward off for Ajiboye.

Wednesday take off Gregory and replace him with Sylla Sow. All he’s done all night is dive.

Tuesday, 16 August, 2022, 21:28

83 mins 2-0 Posh

Great cross Ward, drops to Joe Taylor at the far post but he tries a ridiculous overhead kick. Just keep it simple and control that. Wednesday not offering much at the minute though.

Tuesday, 16 August, 2022, 21:26

80 mins 2-0 Posh

Burrows off for Jones, Joe Taylor on for Marriott, Marriott was looking very lively.

