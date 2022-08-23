Peterborough United: Live Blog as Posh travel to Stevenage in the Carabao Cup
Peterborough United are looking for a place in the Carabao Cup third round as they visit Stevenage (August 23).
Posh are looking to progress to the third round of the EFL Cup for the first time since 2013 with a visit to Stevenage, who are flying under ex-Posh boss Steve Evans.
Evans has brought in three ex-Posh players Aaron Chapman, Michael Bostwick and Carl Piergianni over the summer and has his side sitting second in League Two at the moment.
Kwame Poku is expected to make the squad for the first time this season after injury.
Follow all of the action on the PT live blog below.
LIVE: Stevenage vs Posh
Last updated: Tuesday, 23 August, 2022, 21:40
Key Events
- 7:45pm kick-off
- Poku could return
- Posh looking to make third round for the first time since 2013
- Stevenage sit second in League Two
- Ex-Posh boss Steve Evans in charge of Stevenage
No third round for Posh. The usual EFL Cup misery. Ah well, it was a poor display and onto the weekend at Derby.
Mind you, is another reminder about the lack of depth in this squad.
Full-time
It was a well worked move the ball travelled both sides of the pitch before the killer pass was found.
90 mins 1-0
Posh are out.
Low ball from the left comes in and Jamie Read buries it past Blackmore.
1-0 Stevenage
3 minutes until penalties
3 added on
90 mins 0-0
Stevenage still carrying a threat but really, if they’d have had some quality with their final ball, they could have won this easily by now. Another towering header from Piergianni from a free-kick but it’s straight to the keeper.
86 mins 0-0 SAVED
Blackmore saves with his legs. Roberts drives a low shot in afte both Fuchs and O’Connell missed slide tackles in the middle to allow him to be picked out on the left of the box.
85 mins 0-0
Posh finishing strong, Marriott beats Vancooten but his cross come pass across is scuffed and Stevenage cut out.