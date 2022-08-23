Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ricky-Jade Jones celebrated putting Peterborough United ahead in the first round of the Carabao Cup. Photo: Joe Dent.

Posh are looking to progress to the third round of the EFL Cup for the first time since 2013 with a visit to Stevenage, who are flying under ex-Posh boss Steve Evans.

Evans has brought in three ex-Posh players Aaron Chapman, Michael Bostwick and Carl Piergianni over the summer and has his side sitting second in League Two at the moment.

Kwame Poku is expected to make the squad for the first time this season after injury.