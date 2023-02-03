Peterborough United: Live Blog as Posh travel to Forest Green for Duncan Ferguson's first home match
Peterborough United travel to The New Lawn to face Forest Green in League One (February 4, 3pm).
It’s the battle of the Fergusons at Darren takes on Duncan.
The former Everton coach was a surprise appointment at Forest Green but is now preparing for his first home match in what will be Posh’s first-ever visit to The New Lawn.
A win would make it a perfect three-from-three for Darren, who is enjoying life back at Posh so far.
Follow all of the action on the PT live blog below.
LIVE: Forest Green vs Posh
Key Events
- 3pm kick-off
- Posh’s first-ever match at Forest Green
- Duncan Ferguson’s first home match
- Posh looking for three wins in a row
Accrington vs Lincoln
Bolton vs Cheltenham
Bristol Rovers vs MK
Cambridge vs Ipswich
Derby vs Morecambe
Exeter vs Charlton
Fleetwood vs Burton
Oxford vs Shrewsbury
Port Vale vs Wycombe
Portsmouth vs Barnsley
Sheff Wed vs Plymouth
Ben Toner is the referee for Forest Green v Posh. He was in charge when Posh won 3-0 at Salford in a first round FA Cup replay earlier this season. He once sent off Posh striker Lee Angol in the first half of an FA Cup tie at Notts County.
Last week was a real welcome to management moment for Ferguson.
They were 1-0 up away at high-flying Shrewsbury until they conceded in the 94th and 98th minute.
That left them winless in 8 league games.
Last 5
Shrewsbury 2-1 Forest Green
Bolton 1-0 Forest Green
Forest Green 1-2 MK
Exeter 1-1 Forest Green
Forest Green 1-3 Port Vale
The Forest Green team that will try and keep them up may end up bearing little resemblance to the one that they started the season with given how busy they were in January.
The 11 new faces:
Fiachra Pagal (GK) from Drogheda
Jordan Garrick (RW) from Swansea
Jamie Robson (LB) from Lincoln
Ross Doohan (GK) from Tranmere
Amadou Bakayoko (ST) from Bolton
Tyrese Omotoye (ST) from Norwich
Charlie McCann (CM) from Rangers
Brandon Cooper (C) loan from Swansea
Tyler Onyango (CM) loan from Everton
Charlie Savage (CM) loan from Man United
Jahmari Clarke (ST) loan from Reading
and welcome to Green Football Day.
Posh couldn’t face better opposition in that regard in what will also be their first ever trip to the New Lawn.
The home match was the first time the sides had ever played so Posh are defending a 100% record against Forest Green.
Find out here if they can keep it up.