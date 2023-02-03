News you can trust since 1948
Peterborough United: Live Blog as Posh travel to Forest Green for Duncan Ferguson's first home match

Peterborough United travel to The New Lawn to face Forest Green in League One (February 4, 3pm).

By Ben Jones
2 minutes ago
Nathanael Ogbeta made his Posh debut last time out against Portsmouth. Photo: Joe Dent.
It’s the battle of the Fergusons at Darren takes on Duncan.

The former Everton coach was a surprise appointment at Forest Green but is now preparing for his first home match in what will be Posh’s first-ever visit to The New Lawn.

A win would make it a perfect three-from-three for Darren, who is enjoying life back at Posh so far.

Follow all of the action on the PT live blog below.

LIVE: Forest Green vs Posh

Key Events

  • 3pm kick-off
  • Posh’s first-ever match at Forest Green
  • Duncan Ferguson’s first home match
  • Posh looking for three wins in a row
Other fixtures

Accrington vs Lincoln

Bolton vs Cheltenham

Bristol Rovers vs MK

Cambridge vs Ipswich

Derby vs Morecambe

Exeter vs Charlton

Fleetwood vs Burton

Oxford vs Shrewsbury

Port Vale vs Wycombe

Portsmouth vs Barnsley

Sheff Wed vs Plymouth

Ref

Ben Toner is the referee for Forest Green v Posh. He was in charge when Posh won 3-0 at Salford in a first round FA Cup replay earlier this season. He once sent off Posh striker Lee Angol in the first half of an FA Cup tie at Notts County.

Posh fans to get a first look at Tshimanga

https://www.peterboroughtoday.co.uk/sport/football/peterborough-united/new-peterborough-united-striker-wants-to-emulate-some-of-the-club-greats-4010253

Form

Last week was a real welcome to management moment for Ferguson.

They were 1-0 up away at high-flying Shrewsbury until they conceded in the 94th and 98th minute.

That left them winless in 8 league games.

Last 5

Shrewsbury 2-1 Forest Green

Bolton 1-0 Forest Green

Forest Green 1-2 MK

Exeter 1-1 Forest Green

Forest Green 1-3 Port Vale

Time to put our foot down says Fergie

https://www.peterboroughtoday.co.uk/sport/football/peterborough-united/its-time-to-put-our-foot-down-says-peterborough-united-boss-ahead-of-a-fergie-v-fergie-battle-4010516

A brand new team!

The Forest Green team that will try and keep them up may end up bearing little resemblance to the one that they started the season with given how busy they were in January.

The 11 new faces:

Fiachra Pagal (GK) from Drogheda

Jordan Garrick (RW) from Swansea

Jamie Robson (LB) from Lincoln

Ross Doohan (GK) from Tranmere

Amadou Bakayoko (ST) from Bolton

Tyrese Omotoye (ST) from Norwich

Charlie McCann (CM) from Rangers

Brandon Cooper (C) loan from Swansea

Tyler Onyango (CM) loan from Everton

Charlie Savage (CM) loan from Man United

Jahmari Clarke (ST) loan from Reading

Welcome!

and welcome to Green Football Day.

Posh couldn’t face better opposition in that regard in what will also be their first ever trip to the New Lawn.

The home match was the first time the sides had ever played so Posh are defending a 100% record against Forest Green.

Find out here if they can keep it up.

