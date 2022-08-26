Peterborough United: Live Blog as Posh travel to face Derby County at Pride Park in League One action
Peterborough United travel to face Derby County in League One action this afternoon (August 27, 3pm).
Posh will have new signing Ephron Mason-Clark available to play but he would be a surprise starter. They may also be boosted by the return of Kwame Poku to the squad for the first time in the league this season after he managed 55 minutes in the Carabao Cup in midweek.
These sides also met last season, before both were relegated, in a match of high drama that saw red cards for both sides and a stoppage-time winner for Derby in what turned out to be Darren Ferguson’s final game in charge of the club- he resigned the following day.
Follow all of the action on the PT live blog below.
Last updated: Friday, 26 August, 2022, 22:57
Key Events
- 3pm kick-off
- Ephron Mason-Clark is available for selection
- Poku and Cartwright could make a league squad for the first time this season
- Derby have drawn their last two league games 0-0
- Posh looking for first ever win at Pride Park
Team news
Posh have Ephron-Clark available if they so choose.
Poku should make the squad for the first time in the league after managing 55 minutes in the League Cup. Cartwright should also make the squad for the first time after a thigh injury.
Expect Bergstrom to stay in goal though, having suffered a slight ankle problem in midweek.
Joel Randall will not be ready though according to McCann.
A personal family issue looks set to rule out Nathaniel Mendez-Laing from facing his old side.
Derby have rather been struggling for goals. They have only scored 3 times in 5 league games. They have also drawn their last two 0-0.
They had an incredible 27 shots on goal without scoring against Fleewtood.
Results
Fleetwood 0-0 Derby
Shrewsbury 0-0 Derby
Derby 2-1 Barnsley
Charlton 1-0 Derby
Derby 1-0 Oxford
Posh have never won at Pride Park, but they did claim a famous victory at Derby County’s old Baseball ground in the 1992-93 Division One season.
Posh were 2-0 down to two Paul Kitson goals in the opening 25 minutes before Andy Curtis and Tony Philliskirk, direct from a free kick, made it 2-2 at the break.
And 20 minutes from time John McGlashan’s cross was headed home by Tony Adcock to complete a stunning comeback win and a league double over the big-spending Rams.
Derby’s busy summer
All the ins (all free)
Tom Barkhuizen, Nat Mendez-Laing, Joe Wildsmith, James Chester, Conor Hourihane, David McGoldrick, George Nunn, James Collins, Scott Loach, Kwaku Oduroh, Korey Smith, Jake Rooney,
Loans
Haydon Roberts, Lewis Dobbin, Jospeh Anang
Peterborough United manager Grant McCann believes his defenders will have to play well for his team to get anything from Saturday’s League One clash at Derby County (3p m kick off).
Bobby Madden is the ref today. He has moved over from Scottish football to ref in the English leagues this season and has plenty of European experience on his CV, mostly Conference Leauge games last season.
You will all be familiar with his work this season. The Lee Tomlin red card on the opening day (2 yellows in the space of a few seconds) was his handiwork.
Today is a landmark day for Jonson Clarke-Harris.
He will make his 100th appearance for the club. Just last week he scored his 50th Posh goal and passed 100 Football League goals.
50 from 99 games so far and a Golden Boot award, a fantastic return with more to come hopefully.
Posh declare their business done
Peterborough United transfer business completed ahead of a tough game at Derby County
Peterborough United have completed their summer transfer window business – providing they don’t lose a key player before the September 1 deadline.
Mason-Clark has joined from Barnet for an undisclosed (shock) figure fee on a three-year contract.
The 23-year-old came through the London side’s academy and has in total 22 goals in his 181 games for the side.
He has 2 in 4 this season, where he has been playing as a striker, having played as a winger for most of his time at the club before this year.
He will wear the number 10 shirt.
The club believe he can play on either side of the wing or as a number 9 and you have to imagine he is being looked at as a 9 given how many wingers the club already has and the fact they don’t actually use wingers for the most part.
Peterborough United have confirmed the signing of Barnet striker Ephron Mason-Clark for an undisclosed fee on a three-year contract.