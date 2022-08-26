Mason-Clark has joined from Barnet for an undisclosed (shock) figure fee on a three-year contract.

The 23-year-old came through the London side’s academy and has in total 22 goals in his 181 games for the side.

He has 2 in 4 this season, where he has been playing as a striker, having played as a winger for most of his time at the club before this year.

He will wear the number 10 shirt.