Peterborough United: Live Blog as Posh survive onslaught to hold on for deserved win
Peterborough United travel to Stadium MK in League One action on Saturday afternoon (October 1, 3pm).
Posh come into the game off the back of a confidence-boosting couple of wins in the EFL Trophy and League One and will be favourites to pick up just a second away win of the season against 18th place MK.
Ronnie Edwards is back from England Under 20 duty and will present Grant McCann with a selection question with Posh likely to continue playing in their 4-3-3 formation.
Last updated: Saturday, 01 October, 2022, 16:54
- 3pm kick-off
- Ronnie Edwards back from international duty
- Posh have W1 L4 away league games this season
- MK sit 18th, 2 above relegation
- Mo Eisa still out injured
Headed away, just! My word, how ridiculous.
Mk free kick. Thompson fouls Lawrence 30 yards out.
93 mins 3-2 Posh
Well this just got interesting, when it shouldn’t have done. Posh holding it n the corner.
92 mins 3-2 Posh
Bergstrom, doesn’t cover himself in glory for the first but the second one is on him. Comes out for no reason with MK having the ball on the edge of the box. Smith chips him and it’s 3-. Two to go.
What is going on?
90 mins 3-1
Big ball over the top, Harvie springs the offside trap and finds himself with about 5 yards of space. Put into the corner.
Harvie
88 mins 3-0 Posh
MK on top now, not banging down the door but testing Posh wil plenty of balls into the box.
88 mins 3-0 Posh
Dangerous free kick, Kent heads it away but its put back in and Bergstrom has to put it over the bar.