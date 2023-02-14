Jack Marriott joined Fleetwood from Peterborough United in January.

Posh will be looking to move on quickly from Saturday's record-equalling home defeat to Bolton when they face struggling Fleetwood, who were boosted by an impressive victory against Charlton at The Valley.

There is set to be a reunion with Jack Marriott, who left the club in January to join the Cod Army, he is still looking for his first Fleetwood goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Given Saturday’s defeat, Posh have slipped to six points outside of the play-off places and will need to get back on track quickly.

Follow all of the action on the PT live blog below.