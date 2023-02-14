Peterborough United: Live Blog as Posh seek to move on quickly from Bolton mauling with a trip to Fleetwood
Peterborough United travel to face Fleetwood Town on Tuesday evening (February 14, 7:45pm).
Posh will be looking to move on quickly from Saturday's record-equalling home defeat to Bolton when they face struggling Fleetwood, who were boosted by an impressive victory against Charlton at The Valley.
There is set to be a reunion with Jack Marriott, who left the club in January to join the Cod Army, he is still looking for his first Fleetwood goal.
Given Saturday’s defeat, Posh have slipped to six points outside of the play-off places and will need to get back on track quickly.
Follow all of the action on the PT live blog below.
LIVE: Fleetwood vs Posh
Key Events
- 7:45pm kick-off
- Posh kick-off six points off the play-offs
- Jack Marriott likely to feature for Fleetwood
FA Cup results somewhat inflate things but Fleetwood are in a decent groove right now and defeats have come in a tough run of league fixture.
They will have taken confidence from an impressive 2-1 away win at Charlton on Saturday, which was preceded by a 1-0 win over promotion contenders Sheffield Wednesday at home in the FA Cup.
The match was in a replay after a 1-1 draw at Hillsborough.
They did begin February though with a disappointing 3-2 loss at home to Burton in Marriott’s debut.
They led 1-0 and pulled it back to 2-2 in the 94th minute only to lose in the 96th minute.
The standout name on the Fleetwood team sheet is Jack Marriott.
Hard to believe at the start of the season that this is how his Posh career would end but nevertheless Fleetwood have done incredibly well to get him.
He arrived alongside Jayden Stockley in Janaury to create a new look forward line.
He’s played twice and hasn’t scored....
Ex-Posh left-back Danny Andrew is also a Fleetwood regular.
Let’s move on from the weekend quickly.
Posh have the perfect chance to put things right on paper with back-to-back trips to Fleetwood and Morecambe. A long way but they should be winnable games on paper, especially for a side that will not want to give up hopes on playing in the Championship next season.
If you’re not spending your Valentine’s Day in Fleetwood, follow all of the action here.