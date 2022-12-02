Peterborough United: Live Blog as Posh return to League One action against Barnsley
Peterborough United host Barnsley at the Weston Homes Stadium on Friday night (December 2, 7:45pm).
The match has been moved forward to avoid a potential clash with an England match in the World Cup, only for England to play on Sunday.
Nevertheless, Posh return to league action after two cup defeats and looks to kick-start their campaign that does still see them sitting in fourth.
Barnsley are just a point behind though and have a game in hand so victory tonight is very important.
Follow all of the action on the PT live blog below.
LIVE: Posh vs Barnsley
Key Events
- 7:45pm kick-off
- Barnsley just a point behind Posh
- Joe Ward could be back
Barnsley line-up
Brad Collins, Jordan Williams, Tom Edwards, Liam Kitching, Mads Andersen, Nicky Cadden, Herbie Kane, Jack Aitchison, Adam Phillips, Luca Connell, Devante Cole
Subs: Jack Walton, James Norwood, Josh Benson, Josh Martin, Robbie Cundy, Ziyad Larkeche, Fabio Jalo
Posh line-up
Lucas Bergstrom, Dan Butler, Ronnie Edwards, Frankie Kent, Joe Ward, Jeando Fuchs, Jack Taylor, Ben Thompson, Ephron Mason-Clark, Kwame Poku, Jonson Clarke-Harris
Subs: Will Blackmore, Josh Knight, Nathan Thompson, Harrison Burrows, Hector Kyprianou, Ricky-Jade Jones, Jack Marriott
Welcome!
At last another home league game after some very long trips, an important one too.
Barnsley ser tight behind Posh and will move a head of them with victory tonight.