Peterborough United: Live Blog as Posh make return to EFL Trophy against Stevenage
Peterborough United host Stevenage in the first group game of the EFL Trophy this evening (August 30, 7:30pm).
Posh make their return to the competition they won in 2014 after a year away in the Championship last season.
They face Stevenage, just as they did last Tuesday. Expect a very similar line-up but this time, new signing Ephron Mason-Clark is in line for a first start. There could also be a first appearance for the club for Harvey Cartwright after his return from injury.
LIVE: Posh vs Stevenage
Last updated: Tuesday, 30 August, 2022, 16:23
Key Events
- 7:30pm kick-off
- Posh return to EFL Trophy action after a season away
- Ephron Mason-Clark in contention for first start
- Harvey Cartwright could make first appearance of the season
- Stevenage beat Posh in EFL Cup one week ago
Eligibility
It’s a bit long-winded but to avoid a fine- Posh must field a side with 4 players that meet any of the 4 criteria:
- Started the previous game
- In the top 10 at the club for appearances in the league and cup this season
- Has 40 or more first team starts in career
- is on loan from a Premier League club or Category A academy
Remember
Tonight is the first of three group matches. Posh Spurs Under 21s at home next month and Wycombe away in October, with the top two going through.
If tonight is a draw both teams will get a point but the game will go to a penalty shootout- with the winner getting an extra point.
Full debuts expected
Opportunity knocks for Peterborough United's fringe players in EFL Trophy tie
Peterborough United will send a much-changed line-up into battle against Stevenage in the EFL Trophy opener at the Weston Homes Stadium on Tuesday (7.30pm).
Team news
Darragh has already revealed that Joe Tomlinson will be starting in denying rumours he wants a loan move away.
Aside from that, Harvey Cartwright’s return to fitness means that he is in line for debut. Eprhon Mason-Clark is also quite likely to make his home/full debut after a brief cameo at Derby.
Poku’s road to match fitness is also likely to be boosted by another start.
Welcome!
Have you got over the injustice of Derby yet? Well to try and help, we’ve got Posh back in action.
It will most likely be a much-changed side but there will still be come interesting firsts.