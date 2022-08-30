Peterborough United: Live Blog as Posh lose opening EFL Trophy tie to Stevenage
Peterborough United host Stevenage in the first group game of the EFL Trophy this evening (August 30, 7:30pm).
Posh make their return to the competition they won in 2014 after a year away in the Championship last season.
They face Stevenage, just as they did last Tuesday. Expect a very similar line-up but this time, new signing Ephron Mason-Clark is in line for a first start. There could also be a first appearance for the club for Harvey Cartwright after his return from injury.
LIVE: Posh vs Stevenage
Last updated: Tuesday, 30 August, 2022, 21:25
Key Events
- 7:30pm kick-off
- Posh return to EFL Trophy action after a season away
- Ephron Mason-Clark in contention for first start
- Harvey Cartwright could make first appearance of the season
- Stevenage beat Posh in EFL Cup one week ago
That’s it Posh lose the group opener.
90 mins 2-1 Stevenage
Posh just not good enough to even control the ball in the box in these closing stages. Lots of wasted openings.
OFF THE LINE
Posh send a long ball into the box. Thompson picks it up at the right post. Chapman comes out, Thompson pokes it past him at his near post but on the line there is a great sliding challenge to deny Posh.
88 mins 2-1 Stevenage
Stevenage the stronger now. Reid has s goalbound looking hot blocked on the edge and they are peppering the box with crosses.
84 mins 2-1 Stevenage
Former Posh man Piergianni with the goal. Corner comes in headed back out wide to Taylor. No pressure on the cross, 3 Posh bodies run to him but it’s too late and Piergianni gets a free run on goal to head it in.
2-1 Stevenage
Stevenage sub 80 mins 1-1
Big man Norris replaced by Kane Smith
Posh sub
That’s the last involvement for Jones. Replaced by Joe Taylor.
78 mins 1-1 CHANCE
That had to be 2-1.
A beautiful cross from Tomlinson. Right infront of the keeper, Jones on the slide but he misses the ball because he goes with his left rather than his right. Incredible.
77 mins 1-1
Cartwright does well to race out to stop Taylor getting on a god throughball. Stevenage aren’t gone as a threat, Posh are getting sloppy but this Stevenage side are so bad. It would be poor to lose this.