Posh make their return to the competition they won in 2014 after a year away in the Championship last season.

They face Stevenage, just as they did last Tuesday. Expect a very similar line-up but this time, new signing Ephron Mason-Clark is in line for a first start. There could also be a first appearance for the club for Harvey Cartwright after his return from injury.