Peterborough United: Live Blog as Posh look to kickstart away form at rivals Milton Keynes
Peterborough United travel to Stadium MK in League One action on Saturday afternoon (October 1, 3pm).
Posh come into the game off the back of a confidence-boosting couple of wins in the EFL Trophy and League One and will be favourites to pick up just a second away win of the season against 18th place MK.
Ronnie Edwards is back from England Under 20 duty and will present Grant McCann with a selection question with Posh likely to continue playing in their 4-3-3 formation.
Follow all of the action on the PT live blog below.
LIVE: MK vs Posh
Last updated: Friday, 30 September, 2022, 22:23
Key Events
- 3pm kick-off
- Ronnie Edwards back from international duty
- Posh have W1 L4 away league games this season
- MK sit 18th, 2 above relegation
- Mo Eisa still out injured
Would you change a winning side?
Peterborough United should change a winning side for the League One fixture at MK Dons
There’s every chance Peterborough United manager Grant McCann will keep faith with the starting XI that beat Port Vale 3-0 last weekend.
MK have started poorly, especially since they finished last season in the play-offs- beaten by Ainsworth’s dreadful Wycombe side, despite playing the much better football over the two legs.
Harry Darling and Scott Twine were poached in the summer though and this season has been much tougher. Mo Eisa remains out after picking up a bad injury last April.
They have picked up slightly in recent weeks but still sit 18th on just ten points from nine games.
Last 5 league games
Oxford 1-2 MK
MK 0-2 Bolton
Exeter 1-0 MK
Morecambe 0-4 MK
MK 1-1 Accrington
Happy memories at MK and Grant wants more
Peterborough United manager has great personal memories of trips to MK Dons
Peterborough United manager wants to create more great memories from trips to MK Dons.
Ollie Yatesis the man in the middle. He has given out 43 yellow cards in 9 matches this season. He once sent off Rhys Bennett in the last 5 minutes away at AFC Wimbledon to gift them a penalty and a win.
The last time he reffed Posh, Gary Madine got a last-minute winner for Blackpool in November 2020.
McCann’s selection dilemma
Posh boss has a selection puzzle to solve ahead of trip to local rivals
Peterborough United manager Grant McCann admits he has a selection puzzle to solve ahead of Saturday’s League One game at local rivals MK Dons.
Last time out
Posh head to Stadium MK for the first time since 2020 after spending a year away in the Championship. That day in December was a notable day. It was the Football League debut of Ronnie Edwards.
Jonson Clarke-Harris gave Posh the lead but they were then pegged back by a Cameron Jerome goal to draw 1-1.
Edwards returns today for Posh and it is down to McCann whether he breaks up the trusty Knight-Kent partnership if he sticks to the 4-3-3.
It’s been pretty bleak on the road this so far but MK presents a much more winnable tie than the likes of Derby, Portsmouth and Bolton, even if there’s no way Posh should have picked up 0 points from those games.
Can they start to resurrect the away form and get one over on MK, let’s hope so- find out here.