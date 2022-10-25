Ronnie Edwards returned to the side against Oxford United last time out. Photo: Joe Dent.

Posh have a number of injury doubts coming into the game but key men Jeando Fuchs and Joe Ward have a chance of making it.

Posh are now looking to take the next step towards a nine-point week with victory over 17th-placed Accrington Stanley.

Stanley have lost all of their last three matches and gave up a 2-0 lead on Saturday to lose.