Peterborough United: Live blog as Posh look to build on Oxford win with victory over Accrington Stanley
Peterborough United host Accrington Stanley on Tuesday evening (October 25).
Posh have a number of injury doubts coming into the game but key men Jeando Fuchs and Joe Ward have a chance of making it.
Posh are now looking to take the next step towards a nine-point week with victory over 17th-placed Accrington Stanley.
Stanley have lost all of their last three matches and gave up a 2-0 lead on Saturday to lose.
Follow all of the action on the PT live blog below.
LIVE: Posh vs Accrington Stanley
Key Events
- 3pm kick-off
- Joe Ward and Jeando Fuchs have a chance of featuring
- Ricky-Jade Jones ruled out
- Posh can close to within two points of third with victory
- Accrington Stanley have lost their last three league games
Other fixtures
Barnsley vs Lincoln
Bolton vs Burton
Charlton vs MK
Cheltenham vs Morecambe
Derby vs Exeter
Fleetwood vs Forest Green
Plymouth vs Shrewsbury
Port Vale vs Ipswich
Portsmouth vs Oxford
Wycombe vs Cambridge
Injury news
Posh injury news is mostly positive which makes a welcome change after a rough couple of weeks
Peterborough United winger Joe Ward has been sent for a scan ahead of Tuesday’s League One clash with Accrington Stanley at the Weston Homes Stadium (7.45pm).
Team news
Ricky-Jade Jones and Joe Tomlinson are definitely ruled out.
Joe Ward and Jeando Fuchs are racing to be fit but have a chance.
The likes of Jack Taylor and Lucas Bergstrom played through knocks at Oxford and Josh Knight sat out the game on the bench, although Posh are well stocked at centre back.
Grant speaks
Posh boss on embracing the challenge of finishing above some huge ex-Premier League clubs
Peterborough United boss Grant McCann has challenged his players to make it a nine-point, eight days in League One.
Past meetings
Pretty good actually.
Posh have played Accrington ten times and scored 33 goals in that time.
The last meeting came in March last year and Posh won 7-0. JCH got a hat-trick that day.
They’ve also beaten Stanley 8-2 in the past too.
Ignore Cambridge and focus on tonight says Grant
Posh players urged to put big Cambridge United derby to the back of their minds
Peterborough United manager Grant McCann has ordered his players to put Saturday’s eagerly-anticipated derby against Cambridge United to the back of their minds.
Craig Hicks takes charge tonight.
The ref last did Posh in April 2021 when they drew 1-1 with Sunderland after Christy Pym made a pretty pathetic attempt to save Aidan McGeady’s late free-kick.
In came Bursik the next game and the rest was history.
Hicks seems to have kept his cards in his pocket this season. Giving out just 34 yellows and 1 red in 11 games.
Welcome!
Minds off Cambridge!
Posh have a game to win tonight. Find out if they can continue their quest for a perfect 9-point week here.