Peterborough United: Live Blog as Posh look to begin the year with a win against Wycombe Wanderers
Posh host Wycombe Wanderers at the Weston Homes Stadium on New Year’s Day (January 1,3pm).
Posh are looking to put together consecutive wins after Thursday’s win against Milton Keynes and regain their place back in the play-offs.
The two sides come into the match level on points with Posh sitting in 7th, one place above the visitors, courtesy of their superior goal difference.
Follow all of the action on the PT live blog below.
LIVE: Posh vs Wycombe
Key Events
- 3pm kick-off
- The sides begin the day level in the table
- Bergstrom expected to be fit to play
Samuel Barrott is the man in the middle today. He did the 2-1 defeat at Fratton Park in September.
I don’t remember his performance, which is usually a good thing.
(most recent first)
Plymouth 1-0 Wycombe
Wycombe 2-1 Bristol Rovers
Wycombe 1-0 Ipswich
Lincoln 0-0 Wycombe
Wycombe 2-0 Portsmouth
The two sides seem fairly evenly matched on paper. Both sides have amassed 35 points so far but Posh have done it in one less match and that includes defeat at Adams Park.
Wycombe though are in much better form though having taken 10 points from their last 5 games. Posh just the four,