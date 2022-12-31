News you can trust since 1948
Peterborough United: Live Blog as Posh look to begin the year with a win against Wycombe Wanderers

Posh host Wycombe Wanderers at the Weston Homes Stadium on New Year’s Day (January 1,3pm).

By Ben Jones
1 hour ago
Jonson Clarke-Harris will be looking to get on the scoresheet against Wycombe. Photo: Joe Dent.
Jonson Clarke-Harris will be looking to get on the scoresheet against Wycombe. Photo: Joe Dent.

Posh are looking to put together consecutive wins after Thursday’s win against Milton Keynes and regain their place back in the play-offs.

The two sides come into the match level on points with Posh sitting in 7th, one place above the visitors, courtesy of their superior goal difference.

Follow all of the action on the PT live blog below.

LIVE: Posh vs Wycombe

Key Events

  • 3pm kick-off
  • The sides begin the day level in the table
  • Bergstrom expected to be fit to play
Other fixtures

Bristol Rovers vs Cheltenham

Forest Green vs Port Vale

Morecambe vs Burton

Oxford vs Exeter

Plymouth vs MK

Portsmouth vs Charlton

Shrewsbury vs Fleetwood

McCann knows Posh need to improve in 2023

https://www.peterboroughtoday.co.uk/sport/football/peterborough-united/peterborough-united-boss-knows-improvement-is-needed-to-sustain-a-league-one-promotion-push-3970739

Ref

Samuel Barrott is the man in the middle today. He did the 2-1 defeat at Fratton Park in September.

I don’t remember his performance, which is usually a good thing.

Wycombe lst 5

(most recent first)

Plymouth 1-0 Wycombe

Wycombe 2-1 Bristol Rovers

Wycombe 1-0 Ipswich

Lincoln 0-0 Wycombe

Wycombe 2-0 Portsmouth

Form

The two sides seem fairly evenly matched on paper. Both sides have amassed 35 points so far but Posh have done it in one less match and that includes defeat at Adams Park.

Wycombe though are in much better form though having taken 10 points from their last 5 games. Posh just the four,

Happy new year!

It’s a brand new year and what better way to spend it than watching Posh?

Let’s hope for better in 2023 than 2022. Find out how it starts right here.

