Peterborough United: Live Blog as Posh host second-placed Plymouth Argyle in League One

Peterborough United host Plymouth Argyle at the Weston Homes Stadium on Saturday (February 25, 3pm).

By Ben Jones
1 hour ago
Jonson Clarke-Harris gave Posh the lead from the penalty spot. Photo: David Lowndes.
Jonson Clarke-Harris gave Posh the lead from the penalty spot. Photo: David Lowndes.

Posh face a tough test as they host second-placed Plymouth, who lost the lead of the division last weekend.

Darren Ferguson has said that he is considering a surprise start for Oliver Norburn after 11 months out as Posh look to close the nine-point gap to the play-off places.

Follow all of the action on the PT live blog below.

LIVE: Posh vs Plymouth

FULL TIME

Remarkable game, Posh win 5-2

Knight heads on, cleared.

94 mins 5-2 Posh

Posh corner

93 mins 5-2 Posh

Posh just seeing this one out. Half way there in added time.

5 added on

87 mins 5-2 Posh

Plymouth still coming forward but Cosgrove can’t put his header on target, he’s not had a good day.

Posh sub

JCH off, Tshimanga on.

85 mins 5-2 Posh

JCH pops up from the corner too, heads just wide from a couple of yards out. Good chance.

85 mins 5-2 Posh

It’s nearly 6,

JCH gets in between the centre-halves, after a Taylor interception and pass, he turns away from the last man and shoots towards the bottom left corner, good save Burton.

82 mins 5-2 Posh

Plymouth corner. Good block Knight from Azaz.

Well claimed Norris after a short one.

