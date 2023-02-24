Peterborough United: Live Blog as Posh host second-placed Plymouth Argyle in League One
Peterborough United host Plymouth Argyle at the Weston Homes Stadium on Saturday (February 25, 3pm).
Posh face a tough test as they host second-placed Plymouth, who lost the lead of the division last weekend.
Darren Ferguson has said that he is considering a surprise start for Oliver Norburn after 11 months out as Posh look to close the nine-point gap to the play-off places.
Follow all of the action on the PT live blog below.
LIVE: Posh vs Plymouth
Plymouth still coming forward but Cosgrove can’t put his header on target, he’s not had a good day.
JCH pops up from the corner too, heads just wide from a couple of yards out. Good chance.
JCH gets in between the centre-halves, after a Taylor interception and pass, he turns away from the last man and shoots towards the bottom left corner, good save Burton.