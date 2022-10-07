Peterborough United: Live Blog as Posh host League One strugglers Burton Albion
Peterborough United host League One strugglers Burton Albion at the Weston Homes Stadium on Saturday afternoon (October 8).
Posh come into the match off the back of three straight wins, all of which they have scored three goals in.
Meanwhile, Burton sit 23rd in the table, with just seven points, but have looked better since Dino Maamria took after five games ago. Six of their seven points have come in that time.
Posh could see Kel Watts for the first time as he is training with the club now but McCann has said that he will not rush him.
Follow all of the action on the PT live blog below.
LIVE: Posh vs Burton
Key Events
- 3pm kick-off
- Posh have on three consecutive games in all competitions
- Kel Watts in contention for the first time
- Burton have just seven points this season
Rick wants a run of goals
Ricky is ready to go on a scoring streak and is just relieved to be injury free
Ricky-Jade Jones hopes to have put his injury issues behind him and is ready to put together a run of goals.
Dangermen
Despite their defensive woes, Burton have one of the better scoring records in the bottom half of the division. They have found the net 14 times in 12 games. Striker Victor Adeboyejo is their top scorer with five goals; that does include a hat-trick against Forest Green. Davis Keillor-Dunn is just behind on four
Past meetings
Perhaps surprisingly, Posh d not have a good recent against Burton. Joe Ward scored an absolute stunner to secure a 1-0 win in November 2019. Although, they have then failed to win any of the next four times the sides have played.
Last 5 meetings
May 21- Burton 2-1 Posh
Oct 20- Posh 2-2 Burton
Sep 20- Posh 3-3 Burton (EFL Trophy)
Feb 20- Burton 1-1 Posh
Nov 19- Posh 1-0 Burton
McCann expects a tough physical battle
Lowdown on Burton Albion as Grant McCann says he expects a physical battle
Burton Albion have shown signs of life since Dino Maamria has taken over from Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink
Burton only have 7 points but they have picked up 6 of those in the last five matches when Dino Maamria took over from Jimmy Floyd-Hasselbaink following his resignation.
They lost on Tuesday night to Fleetwood but Grant McCann made a point in his press conference of pointing out that they have been in all their games recently, even if they have been beaten.
Last 5
Burton 0-1 Fleetwood
Burton 3-2 Forest Green
Shrewsbury 2-1 Burton
Exeter 0-2 Burton
Burton 0-2 Portsmouth
Will we be seeing Kel?
Positive injury news for Grant McCann on Kel Watts and Oliver Norburn
There has been positive news for Peterborough United concerning the injuries to both Kelland Watts and Oliver Norburn.
Today’s man in the middle is Sebastian Stockbridge. He hasn’t taken a Posh game since 2019, however, he has sent players in the 90th minute twice this season in his 8 games.
Welcome!
After putting MK to the sword and then nearly giving it away. Posh are back in action and will fancy their chances of winning a little more comfortably against Burton Albion.
Can they continue their streak of scoring three goals?
Find out here.