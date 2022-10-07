Joe Ward of Peterborough United takes on Daniel Harvie of Milton Keynes Dons. Photo: Joe Dent.

Posh come into the match off the back of three straight wins, all of which they have scored three goals in.

Meanwhile, Burton sit 23rd in the table, with just seven points, but have looked better since Dino Maamria took after five games ago. Six of their seven points have come in that time.

Posh could see Kel Watts for the first time as he is training with the club now but McCann has said that he will not rush him.