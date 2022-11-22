LivePeterborough United: Live Blog as Posh host Chelsea in the Papa John's Trophy second round
Peterborough United host Chelsea Under 21s in the Papa John’s Trophy at the Weston Homes Stadium (November 22, 7:30pm).
A welcome break from the league and from the long trips on the road.
Victory will move Posh one step closer to a potential Wembley date.
Jack Taylor and Jonson Clarke-Harris should be fully recovered from bouts of illness but Grant McCann must choose whether to select them or not.
Follow all of the action on the PT live blog below.
LIVE: Posh vs Chelsea U21s
Posh are out of the EFL Trohpy.
90 mins 4-2 Chelsea
Chelsea are just hanging on now, they look shattered but Posh can’t find a way through.
4 added on
Chelsea sub
Leo Castledine off for Tudor Mendel-Idowu
87 mins 4-2 Chelsea
Nathan Thompson arrives well to meet the corner but his header is well over.
86 mins 4-2 Chelsea
That would have been something for Posh.
Jack Marriott sends a slow, low ball across the box from the left/ Perfect for Jack Taylor to run onto on the edge of the box. He hits is with power and its not far wide of the top corner, even with a deflection on it.
85 mins 4-2 Chelsea
Posh looking beaten here. Chelsea are still keeping up their impressive press and Posh can’t find a way through it.
82 mins 4-2 Chelsea
Jones goes into the book. Silly trip from behind on Casadei.
79 mins 4-2 Chelsea
Chelsea win a corner, play it short and Hutchinson again is causing problems. He cuts in from from the left edge of the box and makes Bergstrom block his effort with his feet.
77 mins 4-2 Chelsea
Chelsea come again immediately and almost make it 5. Hutchinson beats Knight, gets in one-on-one and tries to curl the ball into the far left corner but out comes a big hand from Bergstrom.