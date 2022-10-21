Peterborough United: Live Blog as Posh hold on for nervy win at Oxford despite having an extra man
Peterborough United travel to the Kassam Stadium to face Oxford United on Saturday (October 22, 3pm).
Posh come into the game with Grant McCann stating that he has as many as nine or ten injury doubts, which will be a real concern for Posh fans even given Oxford’s lowly position.
Karl Robinson’s men come into the match sitting in 19th and their boss has faced questions about his job this week, despite victory over Exeter in their last league match.
LIVE: Oxford vs Posh
- 3pm kick-off
That was absolutely horrible to watch in the end but Posh have won
long throw chance. The time has gone.
90 mins 2-1 Posh
Posh holdingout.
90 mins 2-1 Posh
Free kick for a push in the back on Kent, welcome relief.
90 mins 2-1 Posh
Posh scramble the corner away but there’s no one up and it just keeps coming back.
90 mins 2-1 Posh
Butler yellow, wild dive in on Anderson. Free kick 45 yards out on the right.
Posh head clear, Joseph shoots from the edge of the box, deflected over.
6 added on
Oxford sub
McGuane subbed off, the CM was man-marking Burrows.
Djavan Anderson comes on.
87 mins 2-1 Posh
Posh finally have time on the ball in the final third, Burrows shoots well over from 40 yards.