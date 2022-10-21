News you can trust since 1948
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Peterborough United: Live Blog as Posh hold on for nervy win at Oxford despite having an extra man

Peterborough United travel to the Kassam Stadium to face Oxford United on Saturday (October 22, 3pm).

By Ben Jones
4 minutes ago
Jack Taylor gave Peterborough United against Oxford. Photo: Joe Dent.
Jack Taylor gave Peterborough United against Oxford. Photo: Joe Dent.

Posh come into the game with Grant McCann stating that he has as many as nine or ten injury doubts, which will be a real concern for Posh fans even given Oxford’s lowly position.

Karl Robinson’s men come into the match sitting in 19th and their boss has faced questions about his job this week, despite victory over Exeter in their last league match.

Follow all of the action on the PT live blog below.

LIVE: Oxford vs Posh

Key Events

  • 3pm kick-off
Show new updates
Saturday, 22 October, 2022, 16:56

FT

That was absolutely horrible to watch in the end but Posh have won

Saturday, 22 October, 2022, 16:55

long throw chance. The time has gone.

Saturday, 22 October, 2022, 16:54

90 mins 2-1 Posh

Posh holdingout.

Saturday, 22 October, 2022, 16:52

90 mins 2-1 Posh

Free kick for a push in the back on Kent, welcome relief.

Saturday, 22 October, 2022, 16:52

3 to go

Saturday, 22 October, 2022, 16:51

90 mins 2-1 Posh

Posh scramble the corner away but there’s no one up and it just keeps coming back.

Saturday, 22 October, 2022, 16:51

90 mins 2-1 Posh

Butler yellow, wild dive in on Anderson. Free kick 45 yards out on the right.

Posh head clear, Joseph shoots from the edge of the box, deflected over.

Saturday, 22 October, 2022, 16:49

6 added on

Saturday, 22 October, 2022, 16:48

Oxford sub

McGuane subbed off, the CM was man-marking Burrows.

Djavan Anderson comes on.

Saturday, 22 October, 2022, 16:47

87 mins 2-1 Posh

Posh finally have time on the ball in the final third, Burrows shoots well over from 40 yards.

Next Page
Page 1 of 8
Grant McCannOxfordKarl RobinsonOxford United