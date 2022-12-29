Will Blackmore looks set to retain his place in goal. Photo: Joe Dent.

Posh ended their losing run last time out at Charlton but are still waiting for their first league win since October 29.

That came against rivals Cambridge so will a tie against Milton Keynes finally inspire Posh to another win?

To do it, they will have to get the better of the new manager bounce as Mark Jackson takes charge of just his second match.

Follow all of the action on the PT live blog below.