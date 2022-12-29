News you can trust since 1948
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Live

Peterborough United: Live Blog as Posh go in search of win against Milton Keynes

Peterborough United host Milton Keynes in League One action at the Weston Homes Stadium (December 29, 7:45pm).

By Ben Jones
57 minutes ago
Updated 29th Dec 2022, 5:22pm
Will Blackmore looks set to retain his place in goal. Photo: Joe Dent.
Will Blackmore looks set to retain his place in goal. Photo: Joe Dent.

Posh ended their losing run last time out at Charlton but are still waiting for their first league win since October 29.

That came against rivals Cambridge so will a tie against Milton Keynes finally inspire Posh to another win?

Hide Ad

To do it, they will have to get the better of the new manager bounce as Mark Jackson takes charge of just his second match.

Follow all of the action on the PT live blog below.

LIVE: Posh vs MK

Key Events

  • 7:45pm kick-off
  • Posh looking for first league win since October 29
  • Blackmore set to start again
  • Mark Jackson takes charge of second MK match
Show new updates

Judge us in May says McCann

The new manager bounce

Posh faced it at Charlton with Dean Holden and do so again as Milton Keynes arrive in town with a new boss.

Liam Manning was sacked last month after all of his good players were sold in the summer and replaced with poor imitations.

He has been replaced by Mark Jackson- who was previously part of the coaching staff at Leeds.

He masterminded a crucial 1-0 win over relegation rivals Forest Green on Saturday in his opener.

McCann on his choice

The big call

There’s one big call for McCann tonight and it is who gets the nod in goal.

It is thought that Blackmore is in line to keep his place.

Cartwright is now fit but lacks match practice and McCann has said that Bergstrom is still feeling the effects of the virus that ruled him out of Charlton.

Blackmore did well at The Valley and perhaps deserves to keep his place.

Welcome!

It’s the best part of Christmas, the action comes thick and fast.

Posh get back in action with ha home tie against rivals MK. Normally in this type of game I’d say it’s a shame it’s midweek for the attendance but it’s MK we’re talking about so that makes no difference.

Home
Page 1 of 1