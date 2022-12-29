Peterborough United: Live Blog as Posh go in search of win against Milton Keynes
Peterborough United host Milton Keynes in League One action at the Weston Homes Stadium (December 29, 7:45pm).
Posh ended their losing run last time out at Charlton but are still waiting for their first league win since October 29.
That came against rivals Cambridge so will a tie against Milton Keynes finally inspire Posh to another win?
To do it, they will have to get the better of the new manager bounce as Mark Jackson takes charge of just his second match.
Follow all of the action on the PT live blog below.
LIVE: Posh vs MK
Key Events
- 7:45pm kick-off
- Posh looking for first league win since October 29
- Blackmore set to start again
- Mark Jackson takes charge of second MK match
Posh faced it at Charlton with Dean Holden and do so again as Milton Keynes arrive in town with a new boss.
Liam Manning was sacked last month after all of his good players were sold in the summer and replaced with poor imitations.
He has been replaced by Mark Jackson- who was previously part of the coaching staff at Leeds.
He masterminded a crucial 1-0 win over relegation rivals Forest Green on Saturday in his opener.
There’s one big call for McCann tonight and it is who gets the nod in goal.
It is thought that Blackmore is in line to keep his place.
Cartwright is now fit but lacks match practice and McCann has said that Bergstrom is still feeling the effects of the virus that ruled him out of Charlton.
Blackmore did well at The Valley and perhaps deserves to keep his place.