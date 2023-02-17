Peterborough United: Live Blog as Posh face another long League One trip to Morecambe
Posh travel to face Morecambe in League One on Saturday (February 18, 3pm).
Posh travel for the Mazuma Stadium for the first time in need of a win after recent defeats against both Bolton and Fleetwood that have seen them drop to nine points off the play-offs.
Morecambe have a strong home record, having not lost any of their last nine league games on their own pitch.
Oliver Norburn has traveled with the Posh team with a decision to be made on his fitness to make the matchday squad.
Follow all of the action on the PT live blog below.
LIVE: Morecambe vs Posh
Key Events
- 3pm kick-off
Accrington vs Shrewsbury
Bristol Rovers vs Burton
Cambridge vs Oxford
Cheltenham vs Barnsley
Derby vs Charlton
Ipswich vs Forest Green
Lincoln vs Portsmouth
Plymouth vs Fleetwood
Port Vale vs Exeter
Sheffield Wednesday vs MK
Wycombe vs Bolton
Morecambe 1-1 Forest Green
Morecambe 5-1 Bristol Rovers
Morecambe 2-1 Cheltenham
Morecambe 5-0 Burton
Morecambe 2-0 Accrington
Morecambe 1-1 Exeter
Morecambe 1-1 Pompey
Morecambe 1-1 Derby
Morecambe 1-0 Barnsley
It’s certainly clear that Posh would rather be facing Morecambe at home than here
The Shrimps have a remarkable home record which has seen them unbeaten in all of their last 9.
In that time, they’ve beaten plenty of promotion contenders and hit 5 twice!
In comparison, they have lost their last 5 away games.
Those results see them sitting in 21st, one point behind MK in safety.
Oliver Norburn has traveled up north with the squad after playing 45 minutes in Tuesday’s Under 21 match.
There is another one on Monday, against Birmingham, that he is expected to feature in, but Ferguson will make a choice about whether to throw him into the squad today.
Ricky-Jade Jones is unlikely to feature after suffering a recurrence of the ankle injury he picked up at Wycombe earlier in the season in that match.
Darren Handley if the ref, he doesn;t mind a red card having produced 5 in 13 matches this season, including 2 in one match last month.
He took charge of Posh’s 4-1 win over Forest Green in October.