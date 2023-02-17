News you can trust since 1948
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Live

Peterborough United: Live Blog as Posh face another long League One trip to Morecambe

Posh travel to face Morecambe in League One on Saturday (February 18, 3pm).

By Ben Jones
2 minutes ago
Jonson Clarke-Harris has not scored in Posh's last two defeats. Photo: Joe Dent.
Jonson Clarke-Harris has not scored in Posh's last two defeats. Photo: Joe Dent.

Posh travel for the Mazuma Stadium for the first time in need of a win after recent defeats against both Bolton and Fleetwood that have seen them drop to nine points off the play-offs.

Morecambe have a strong home record, having not lost any of their last nine league games on their own pitch.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Oliver Norburn has traveled with the Posh team with a decision to be made on his fitness to make the matchday squad.

Follow all of the action on the PT live blog below.

LIVE: Morecambe vs Posh

Key Events

  • 3pm kick-off
Show new updates

Other fixtures

Accrington vs Shrewsbury

Bristol Rovers vs Burton

Cambridge vs Oxford

Cheltenham vs Barnsley

Derby vs Charlton

Ipswich vs Forest Green

Lincoln vs Portsmouth

Plymouth vs Fleetwood

Port Vale vs Exeter

Sheffield Wednesday vs MK

Wycombe vs Bolton

Will we see some youngsters come in?

https://www.peterboroughtoday.co.uk/sport/football/peterborough-united/who-will-be-the-next-peterborough-united-youngster-to-break-into-the-first-team-4028480

Morecambe’s remarkable home run

Morecambe 1-1 Forest Green

Morecambe 5-1 Bristol Rovers

Morecambe 2-1 Cheltenham

Morecambe 5-0 Burton

Morecambe 2-0 Accrington

Morecambe 1-1 Exeter

Morecambe 1-1 Pompey

Morecambe 1-1 Derby

Morecambe 1-0 Barnsley

Form

It’s certainly clear that Posh would rather be facing Morecambe at home than here

The Shrimps have a remarkable home record which has seen them unbeaten in all of their last 9.

In that time, they’ve beaten plenty of promotion contenders and hit 5 twice!

In comparison, they have lost their last 5 away games.

Those results see them sitting in 21st, one point behind MK in safety.

Fergie open to changes

https://www.peterboroughtoday.co.uk/sport/football/peterborough-united/darren-ferguson-open-to-personnel-changes-as-posh-look-to-snap-losing-run-at-morecambe-4030460

Team news

Oliver Norburn has traveled up north with the squad after playing 45 minutes in Tuesday’s Under 21 match.

There is another one on Monday, against Birmingham, that he is expected to feature in, but Ferguson will make a choice about whether to throw him into the squad today.

Ricky-Jade Jones is unlikely to feature after suffering a recurrence of the ankle injury he picked up at Wycombe earlier in the season in that match.

Posh boss determined not to let the season drift to a disappointing conclusion

https://www.peterboroughtoday.co.uk/sport/football/peterborough-united/peterborough-united-boss-determined-not-to-let-the-season-drift-to-a-disappointing-conclusion-4031827

Ref

Darren Handley if the ref, he doesn;t mind a red card having produced 5 in 13 matches this season, including 2 in one match last month.

He took charge of Posh’s 4-1 win over Forest Green in October.

Welcome!

We’re switfly approaching must-win territory if we’re not already there.

Posh can especially ill afford to slip up here after Tuesday’s display.

Find out if they can bounce back here.

Home
Page 1 of 1
League OneMorecambeBoltonFleetwood