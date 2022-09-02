Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jonson Clarke-Harris of Peterborough United shoots at goal against Derby County. Photo: Joe Dent.

Posh will be looking to break a three-match losing run across three different competitions but they will have their work cut out.

Portsmouth come into the match as the league leaders, they have scored the most goals in the league- level with Posh admittedly- and are still unbeaten.

Posh will also be without ex-Portsmouth man Nathan Thompson due to suspension but can take heart from their performance at Derby until the referee intervened and reduced them to ten men.