Peterborough United: Live Blog as Posh defeated at League One leaders Portsmouth

Peterborough United travel to face Portsmouth in League One action on Saturday (September 3, 3pm).

By Ben Jones
Saturday, 3rd September 2022, 4:58 pm
Jonson Clarke-Harris of Peterborough United shoots at goal against Derby County. Photo: Joe Dent.
Posh will be looking to break a three-match losing run across three different competitions but they will have their work cut out.

Portsmouth come into the match as the league leaders, they have scored the most goals in the league- level with Posh admittedly- and are still unbeaten.

Posh will also be without ex-Portsmouth man Nathan Thompson due to suspension but can take heart from their performance at Derby until the referee intervened and reduced them to ten men.

Follow all of the action on the PT live blog below.

LIVE: Portsmouth vs Posh

Last updated: Saturday, 03 September, 2022, 16:56

Key Events

  • 3pm kick-off
  • Kelland Watts injured
  • Nathan Thompson suspended
  • The two sides are the league’s joint top scorers
  • Posh have lost three in a row in three different competitions
  • Pompey are unbeaten and sit top
Show new updates
Saturday, 03 September, 2022, 16:56

FT

Saturday, 03 September, 2022, 16:56

97 mins 2-1 Pompey

Ref is playing extra for the time wasting. Poku spears a ball into the box, headed at goal by Knight. Wide though.

Saturday, 03 September, 2022, 16:55

95 mins 2-1 Pompey

Ronnie does very well as Hackett and Bergstrom got into a race back to the goal when it was cleared. Cut out the certain goal.

Saturday, 03 September, 2022, 16:54

95 mins

Posh corner. Bergstom up.

Saturday, 03 September, 2022, 16:54

95 mins

Finally he books a Pompey player for timewasting. Robertson.

Saturday, 03 September, 2022, 16:53

94 mins 2-1 Pompey

So much timewasting

Saturday, 03 September, 2022, 16:52

93 mins 2-1 Pompey

Just huffing and puffing from Posh. All of the ball still, little to speak of chance wise.

Saturday, 03 September, 2022, 16:51

Into 5 added minutes

Saturday, 03 September, 2022, 16:50

88 mins 2-1 Pompey

Crazy scramble in the box! Ricky has 2 chances to shoot, ball taken off him, JCH has chances. Raggett is lying chest down on the floor, looks like he could even have handballed it but Posh can;t force it in.

Ref then gives a foul against Posh, incredible. No idea what for.

Saturday, 03 September, 2022, 16:45

86 mins 2-1 Pompey

Pompey now just sitting deep trying to repel pressure. Good skill and cross from Poku nearly gives EMC a headed chance but Pompey clear on the follow-up volley, Taylor blasts it over.

