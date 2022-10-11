Peterborough United: Live blog as Posh comfortably beat Forest Green 4-1
Peterborough United are looking for a bounceback at home to Forest Green on Tuesday (October 11).
After failing to beat 23rd-placed Burton Albion, it has become even more important that Posh are able to get the better of Forest Green, who sit in 21st. They were 22nd on Saturday but moved up a place after an impressive win over Bolton.
That 1-0 win was the first clean sheet for the side that have conceded 25 goals so far in 12 games so far.
Posh come into the game still a point off Bolton in 6th thanks to that result but have a few injury doubts.
Follow all of the action on the PT live blog below.
Posh vs Forest Green
Key Events
- 7:45pm kick-off
- First ever meeting between the sides
- Posh sit one point behind Bolton in 6th
- Forest Green picked up impressive Bolton victory on Saturday
- Forest Green have conceded 25 goals in 12 matches this season
Comfortable in the end and Posh move up to 4th in the table.
95 mins 4-1 Posh
Corner comes to nothing. That must be it.
94 mins 4-1 Posh
Tipped over by Bergstrom, good save.
93 mins 4-1 Posh
Free-kick right on the edge of the box. Looked a good tackle but the ref has booked Taylor. Right in the middle.
5 added on
89 mins 4-1 Posh
Referee has started giving a foul for everything slight bit of contact now.
85 mins 4-1 Posh
Barrage of corners now. The latest goes to the backpost. Taylor smashes an effort in space at the top left corner, only just goes over the bar.
83 mins 4-1 Posh
Joe Taylor replaces Clarke-Harris, another successful night for the captain.
82 mins 4-1 Posh
Getting fancy with some of the st pieces now, Ward and Burrows play it between themselves from a corner on the right, each passing to the other on their wrong feet. It ends up working though as Ward’s ball in is deflected up in the air Burrows arrives for an overhead kick. Good technique but well wide.