Posh went in front thanks to a Lloyd Jones own goal. Photo: David Lowndes.

The derby is the first in the league since 2001 and has drawn a virtual sell-out crowd to the Weston Homes Stadium.

The two sides come into the match at opposite ends of the table with Posh sitting just three points behind third place and Cambridge having dropped to 16th after five defeats in six League One matches.

Posh could be boosted by the return of Ricky-Jade Jones, Joe Ward and Josh Knight.