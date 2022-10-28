Peterborough United: Live Blog as Peterborough United host Cambridge United in historic Cambridgeshire Derby
Peterborough United host Cambridge United in the Cambridgeshire Derby on Saturday (October 28, 3pm).
The derby is the first in the league since 2001 and has drawn a virtual sell-out crowd to the Weston Homes Stadium.
The two sides come into the match at opposite ends of the table with Posh sitting just three points behind third place and Cambridge having dropped to 16th after five defeats in six League One matches.
Posh could be boosted by the return of Ricky-Jade Jones, Joe Ward and Josh Knight.
Follow all of the action on the PT live blog below.
LIVE: Posh vs Cambridge
Key Events
- 3pm kick-off
- First league meeting since 2001
- Cambridge haven’t beaten Posh away in the league since 1990
- Ward, Jones and Knight could all feature
- Cambridge have lost five of their last sic
Posh have won it!
90 mins 1-0 Posh
Free kick dive in on Jones in the final third. Should be it.
90 mins 1-0 Posh
Goal kick. Oneil’s strike from range hits Rossi and goes wide.
90 mins 1-0 Posh
We’re going to get a concussion sub. Knight on.
Head injury for Butler, side of his head is bleeding.
Half way there
90 mins 1-0 Posh
Posh just settled into a pattern of defending. Tracey hacks a shot from outside the box well over the bar.
5 added on
Watts on for EMC. 5 at the back.
89 mins 1-0 Posh
Great hit from Marriott right edge of the box, crashes onto the inside of the post. So close