Kwame Poku tries his luck against Fleetwood. Photo: Joe Dent.

After Saturday’s enforced break to pay respect to the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, Posh are finally back in action after the defeat to Portsmouth last time out.

They are looking to break a four-match losing streak in all competitions and face a Fleetwood side that have drawn all of their last five league games.

Nathan Thompson returns from suspension to boost Posh.