Peterborough United: Live blog as lacklustre Posh beaten by Fleetwood Town
Peterborough United return to action with the visit of Fleetwood this evening (September 13, 7:45pm).
After Saturday’s enforced break to pay respect to the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, Posh are finally back in action after the defeat to Portsmouth last time out.
They are looking to break a four-match losing streak in all competitions and face a Fleetwood side that have drawn all of their last five league games.
Nathan Thompson returns from suspension to boost Posh.
Follow all of the action on the PT live blog below.
LIVE BLOG: Posh vs Fleetwood
Last updated: Tuesday, 13 September, 2022, 21:43
Key Events
- 7:45pm kick-off
- Thompson back from suspension
- Posh have lost their last 4 in all competitions
- Fleetwood have drawn their last 5 in League One
Appaling
90 mins 1-0 Fleetwood
Even Baergstrom goes up for a free-kick. Posh play it short and then Ward kicks it straight out of play. Incredible.
90 mins 1-0 Fleetwood
Headed out. All the followups blocked.
90 mins 1-0 Fleetwood
Posh corner.
Half the added time gone
90 mins 1-0 Fleetwood
Hit and hope from Posh. Coming to nothing.
Fleetwood sub
Change up top. Muskwe off for Joe Garner.
90 mins 1-0 Fleetwood
Fleetwood still coming forward, Rooney playing so high for a team that really should be getting pushed back at this stage. Posh continue to struggle.
8 added on
89 mins 1-0 Fleetwood
Thompson does well on the edge of the box to create a chance, blocked .Ward follows it up, struck very well but straight at the keeper.