Peterborough United: Live blog as lacklustre Posh beaten by Fleetwood Town

Peterborough United return to action with the visit of Fleetwood this evening (September 13, 7:45pm).

By Ben Jones
Tuesday, 13th September 2022, 9:46 pm
Kwame Poku tries his luck against Fleetwood. Photo: Joe Dent.
After Saturday’s enforced break to pay respect to the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, Posh are finally back in action after the defeat to Portsmouth last time out.

They are looking to break a four-match losing streak in all competitions and face a Fleetwood side that have drawn all of their last five league games.

Nathan Thompson returns from suspension to boost Posh.

Follow all of the action on the PT live blog below.

LIVE BLOG: Posh vs Fleetwood

Key Events

  • 7:45pm kick-off
  • Thompson back from suspension
  • Posh have lost their last 4 in all competitions
  • Fleetwood have drawn their last 5 in League One
Tuesday, 13 September, 2022, 21:43

FT

Appaling

Tuesday, 13 September, 2022, 21:42

90 mins 1-0 Fleetwood

Even Baergstrom goes up for a free-kick. Posh play it short and then Ward kicks it straight out of play. Incredible.

Tuesday, 13 September, 2022, 21:41

90 mins 1-0 Fleetwood

Headed out. All the followups blocked.

Tuesday, 13 September, 2022, 21:40

90 mins 1-0 Fleetwood

Posh corner.

Tuesday, 13 September, 2022, 21:39

Half the added time gone

Tuesday, 13 September, 2022, 21:39

90 mins 1-0 Fleetwood

Hit and hope from Posh. Coming to nothing.

Tuesday, 13 September, 2022, 21:37

Fleetwood sub

Change up top. Muskwe off for Joe Garner.

Tuesday, 13 September, 2022, 21:37

90 mins 1-0 Fleetwood

Fleetwood still coming forward, Rooney playing so high for a team that really should be getting pushed back at this stage. Posh continue to struggle.

Tuesday, 13 September, 2022, 21:34

8 added on

Tuesday, 13 September, 2022, 21:34

89 mins 1-0 Fleetwood

Thompson does well on the edge of the box to create a chance, blocked .Ward follows it up, struck very well but straight at the keeper.

