Peterborough United: Live Blog as Darren Ferguson makes his return against Port Vale
Peterborough United travel to face Port Vale in League One on Monday night (January 16, 8pm).
Posh travel to face Port Vale hoping to help Darren Ferguson finally win pick up a win in his first game of a Posh spell.
The two sides are level on 35 points in the table, five points outside of the play-offs
Posh are thought to be hampered by two defensive injuries- one of them potentially season-ending.
LIVE: Port Vale vs Posh
Key Events
- 8pm kick-off
- Darren Ferguson’s first game back
- Posh believed to have two defensive injuries
- The two sides are level on points
- Posh can move to within two points of the play-offs with a win
Four changes to McCann’s final team but not all of the ones we were expecting. Marriott not in is a surprise.
It’s rumoured EMC could be playing alongside JCH.
Jack Stevens, Lewis Cass, Dan Jones, Nathan Smith, David Worrall, Ben Garrity, Mal Benning, Gavin Massey, Mipo Odubeko, Tom Pett, Danny Butterworth.
Subs: Aidan Stone, Funso Ojo, Will Forrester, Rory Holden, Derek Agyakwa, Sammy Robinson, Dennis Politic
Will Norris, Dan Butler, Frankie Kent, Ronnie Edwards, Nathan Thompson, Joe Ward, Hector Kyprianou, Jack Taylor, Kwame Poku, Ephron Mason-Clark, Jonson Clarke-Harris
Subs: Will Blackmore, Josh Knight, Nathanael Ogbeta, Harrison Burrows, Ben Thompson, Ricky-Jade Jones, Jack Marriott
Lincoln 1-0 Posh- January 27, 2007
Brighton 3-1 Posh- January 15, 2011- Grant McCann sent off!
Bristol Rovers 2-2 Posh- January 29, 201