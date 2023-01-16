News you can trust since 1948
Peterborough United: Live Blog as Darren Ferguson makes his return against Port Vale

Peterborough United travel to face Port Vale in League One on Monday night (January 16, 8pm).

By Ben Jones
58 minutes ago
Darren Ferguson returns for his fourth spell in charge of Posh. Photo: Joe Dent.
Posh travel to face Port Vale hoping to help Darren Ferguson finally win pick up a win in his first game of a Posh spell.

The two sides are level on 35 points in the table, five points outside of the play-offs

Posh are thought to be hampered by two defensive injuries- one of them potentially season-ending.

Follow all of the action on the PT live blog below.

LIVE: Port Vale vs Posh

Key Events

  • 8pm kick-off
  • Darren Ferguson’s first game back
  • Posh believed to have two defensive injuries
  • The two sides are level on points
  • Posh can move to within two points of the play-offs with a win
Also, Norris has Bergstrom’s old number one so it appears he has gone back to Chelsea.

Four changes to McCann’s final team but not all of the ones we were expecting. Marriott not in is a surprise.

It’s rumoured EMC could be playing alongside JCH.

Port Vale

Jack Stevens, Lewis Cass, Dan Jones, Nathan Smith, David Worrall, Ben Garrity, Mal Benning, Gavin Massey, Mipo Odubeko, Tom Pett, Danny Butterworth.

Subs: Aidan Stone, Funso Ojo, Will Forrester, Rory Holden, Derek Agyakwa, Sammy Robinson, Dennis Politic

Posh line-up

Will Norris, Dan Butler, Frankie Kent, Ronnie Edwards, Nathan Thompson, Joe Ward, Hector Kyprianou, Jack Taylor, Kwame Poku, Ephron Mason-Clark, Jonson Clarke-Harris

Subs: Will Blackmore, Josh Knight, Nathanael Ogbeta, Harrison Burrows, Ben Thompson, Ricky-Jade Jones, Jack Marriott

No time to waste

https://www.peterboroughtoday.co.uk/sport/football/peterborough-united/no-time-to-waste-for-peterborough-united-as-darren-ferguson-looks-to-build-momentum-for-the-rest-of-the-season-3986735

Fergie’s first games

Lincoln 1-0 Posh- January 27, 2007

Brighton 3-1 Posh- January 15, 2011- Grant McCann sent off!

Bristol Rovers 2-2 Posh- January 29, 201

Welcome!

It seems like forever ago that Darren Ferguson was appointed as Posh manager but his first game is here.

He’s never actually won an opening game of a spell- can he break that run tonight?

