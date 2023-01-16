Darren Ferguson returns for his fourth spell in charge of Posh. Photo: Joe Dent.

Posh travel to face Port Vale hoping to help Darren Ferguson finally win pick up a win in his first game of a Posh spell.

The two sides are level on 35 points in the table, five points outside of the play-offs

Posh are thought to be hampered by two defensive injuries- one of them potentially season-ending.