Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lucas Bergstrom of Peterborough United punches the ball against Derby County. Photo: Joe Dent.

Posh will have new signing Ephron Mason-Clark available to play but he would be a surprise starter. They may also be boosted by the return of Kwame Poku to the squad for the first time in the league this season after he managed 55 minutes in the Carabao Cup in midweek.

These sides also met last season, before both were relegated, in a match of high drama that saw red cards for both sides and a stoppage-time winner for Derby in what turned out to be Darren Ferguson’s final game in charge of the club- he resigned the following day.