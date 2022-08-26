Peterborough United: Live Blog as 10-man Posh beaten in stoppage time by Derby County
Peterborough United travel to face Derby County in League One action this afternoon (August 27, 3pm).
Posh will have new signing Ephron Mason-Clark available to play but he would be a surprise starter. They may also be boosted by the return of Kwame Poku to the squad for the first time in the league this season after he managed 55 minutes in the Carabao Cup in midweek.
These sides also met last season, before both were relegated, in a match of high drama that saw red cards for both sides and a stoppage-time winner for Derby in what turned out to be Darren Ferguson’s final game in charge of the club- he resigned the following day.
Follow all of the action on the PT live blog below.
LIVE BLOG: Derby vs Posh
Last updated: Saturday, 27 August, 2022, 16:51
Key Events
- 3pm kick-off
- Ephron Mason-Clark is available for selection
- Poku and Cartwright could make a league squad for the first time this season
- Derby have drawn their last two league games 0-0
- Posh looking for first ever win at Pride Park
What a frustrating game. Stitched up by a shocking refereeing display.
90 mins 2-1 Derby
Headed out put back in and Fuchs wins it but it won’t fall to a Posh foot.
Ward long throw.
90 mins 2-1 Derby
Bergstrom punches the corner rather than catching it. It comes out to Forsyth, he slides a ball back in and McGoldrick gets free to smash home.
2-1 Derby
90 mins 1-1
Derby break, Kyprianou and Ward fail to stop McGoldrick. Plays it to Hourhihane. Shoots and deflected wide. Corner.
5 added on
89 mins 1-1
Knight heads in straight from the corner. Taken quickly before Posh could get set up.
89 mins 1-0 Posh
Great header Kent, punched out by Bergstrom. Second corner coming.