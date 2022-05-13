Panutche Camara in action for Plymouth. Photo: Pete Norton/Getty Images.

The 25 year-old has been placed on the transfer list at Home Park after an excellent season for the Pilgrims after turning down a new contract offer from the club.

Plymouth want to cash in on the all action midfielder as he would be a free agent at the end of next season.

Posh were immediately linked with a move for Camara by a national newspaper as they are currently short of central midfielders. Captain Oliver Norburn probably won’t return until Christmas after damaging knee ligaments and disappointing summer signing Jorge Grant has been made available for transfer by Posh boss Grant McCann.

But Posh will not be favourites to sign the Guinea-Bissau international as he’s thought to favour a move to the Championship. His former boss at Plymouth, Ryan Lowe, now manages Preston North End and is sure to be interested in a reunion.

Current 2022-23 League One title favourites Ipswich Town have also been been linked with a move for Camara.