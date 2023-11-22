News you can trust since 1948
Peterborough United linked with non-league midfielder

Peterborough United have been named as one of a number of clubs believed to be chasing Tamworth star Jamie Jellis.
By Ben Jones
Published 22nd Nov 2023, 17:13 GMT
Posh have not commented on speculation. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)Posh have not commented on speculation. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)
Posh have not commented on speculation. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Posh, along with Wycombe Wanderers and Notts County have been named as admirers of 22-year-old midfielder Jellis by Football Insider.

The former Leicester City Academy player is earning rave reviews in the National League North at Tamworth, who currently sit top of the table.

Jellis has made 17 appearances this season so far, scoring once, but catching the eye with his box-to-box midfield play.

He signed a contract with Stevenage in January 2020, but did not play before dropping into non-league.

During his time at the Lamex, he had several spells out on loan, including at Aylesbury United, Hitchin Town and Wingate and Finchley.

Posh have had their midfield options boosted this week the return from injury of Jeando Fuchs.

Posh are yet to comment on the speculation.

