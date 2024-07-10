Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Peterborough United have been linked with a move for a new midfielder after reportedly missing out on one of their targets.

Reports online claim that Posh, along with League One rivals Stockport, have made enquiries for 18-year-old AFC Fylde midfielder Taelor O’Kane.

O’Kane is highly rated at the National League side who successfully avoided relegation last season with an 18th place finish, following promotion from the National League North.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Central midfielder O’Kane appeared 20 times in all competitions, 19 of those in the National League and scored four times.

Lewis Brunt in action for Leiceter. (Photo by BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images)

Despite the number of games, he was still Fylde’s fourth top scorer.

He is in the final year of his contract so is likely to be on the move this summer if rumoured interest from the Football League materialises.

Posh are also said to have lost out in a three-way battle with Wrexham and Mansfield for the signature of Lewis Brunt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 23-year-old centre-back, who can also play at full back on either side and in midfield signed a three-year deal at Wrexham last week after leaving Leicester.

He previously spent time on loan at Mansfield and the Stags tried to re-sign but but were outbid by Welsh side.

In speaking to club media about the pursuit of Brunt, Mansfield boss Nigel Clough name-dropped Posh as one of the other chasing sides.

He said: "It was us and Peterborough, I think, neck and neck for. I think we put an offer in slightly more than Peterborough's.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"When you're up against it financially, theres not much wiggle room.

"As is the way, Wrexham came in and blew us both out of the water and paid quite a bit more than the two of us had bid. Personal terms as well, the likes of us and Peterborough can't compete with that.