Peterborough United linked with Dons midfielder
Peterborough United have been linked with a move for AFC Wimbledon midfielder Ayoub Assal.
By Alan Swann
Monday, 29th August 2022, 12:48 pm
The Mirror reported on Sunday that Posh, QPR and Watford were all interested in the 20 year-old Moroccon.
But it’s unlikely Posh will make a move before the summer transfer window shuts on September 1 (11pm) having just signed Ephron Mason-Clark from Barnet.
Mason-Clarke is a versatile attacking player who made his Posh debut as a substitute in Saturday’s 2-1 defeat at Derby County.
Assal has scored 12 goals in 83 appearances for Wimbledon.