Peterborough United linked with Dons midfielder

Peterborough United have been linked with a move for AFC Wimbledon midfielder Ayoub Assal.

By Alan Swann
Monday, 29th August 2022, 12:48 pm
Ayoub Assal. Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images.
The Mirror reported on Sunday that Posh, QPR and Watford were all interested in the 20 year-old Moroccon.

But it’s unlikely Posh will make a move before the summer transfer window shuts on September 1 (11pm) having just signed Ephron Mason-Clark from Barnet.

Mason-Clarke is a versatile attacking player who made his Posh debut as a substitute in Saturday’s 2-1 defeat at Derby County.

Assal has scored 12 goals in 83 appearances for Wimbledon.

