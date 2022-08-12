Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ben Garrity starred for Port Vale as they secured promotion to League One last season. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Peterborough United have been linked with a move for 25-year-old Port Vale midfielder Ben Garrity.

Garrity joined the Valiants for an undisclosed fee from Blackpool last summer and scored 12 goals in 43 League Two games as he helped his side win promotion to League One via the play offs.

Garrity’s performances saw him rewarded with the club’s Fans’ player of the year, the Supporters Club player of the year and the Players’ player of the year awards.

The central midfielder joined the professional ranks quite late having been playing for Warrington Town in the Northern Premier League as recently as 2020.

He then joined Blackpool, who sent him on loan to Oldham for the 2020/21 season. He then joined Port Vale that summer, without appearing for the Tangerines.

Port Vale boss Darrell Clarke has tried to play down the speculation linking him with a move to Posh, who are known to be chasing a replacement for Sammie Szmodics, who left to join Blackburn last week.

When asked about the move in his press conference today (August 12), Clarke told HitMix Radio: “I don’t listen to rubbish! There is always interest, agents and all that. Good players are always going to have interest.