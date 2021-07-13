Peterborough United line up prestigious Chelsea friendly
Peterborough United have landed a prestigious friendly fixture with a trip to Premier League Chelsea lined up for Saturday (July 17),
Tuesday, 13th July 2021, 7:48 pm
The match will take place at the Chelsea training ground behind closed doors. It’s the first friendly of the summer for the Londoners.
None of Chelsea’s players who took part in the Euros will be involved, but it’s still a strong squad likely to take on Darren Ferguson’s side.
Posh were planning to play an in-house friendly on Saturday.