Darren Ferguson (left) and Aaron Mclean celebrate a Posh promotion in 2009.

Mackail-Smith was a guest at the first-leg at London Road on Friday which Posh won 4-0, but the 39 year-old – one of only three Posh players to score more than 100 goals for the club in the Football League era – insists it would be a mistake to try and sit on that advantage.

"I was blown away by the first leg performance,” Mackail-Smith said. “It was fantastic. I always felt if we scored the first goal they would be in trouble and that’s exactly what happened.

"But I hope they don’t sit back at Hillsborough. Wednesday will come at us for sure and they will have the backing of a huge crowd, but we need to fight fire with fire and try to turn the crowd against them.

"The front four were amazing on Friday and the back four and rest of the team also did a great job. They should just keep feeding the front four and let them go and play on Thursday.”

Mackail-Smith and his Posh promotion-winning teammates Aaron Mclean and Gaby Zakuani were paraded on the London Road pitch before Friday’s contest and they warmed the fans up a treat before the main event.

Mclean praised the support and manager Darren Ferguson for his impact on the club after the game.

Mclean said: “That was the best atmosphere I’ve experienced since my time playing here. I know that when these fans get their tails up they virtually force the ball over the line.

"They definitely helped the team and what a performance they saw.

"The tie isn’t over though and Darren will not let complacency creep in. He’s too experienced for that.

“I said when Darren came back he wouldn’t just get Posh into the play-offs, they would go on and win them.

"Darren is that good and he’s been brilliant. He lets players express themselves, but they will also receive all the info they need beforehand.