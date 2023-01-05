'The Terminator' (left) who was played on film by Arnold Arnold Schwarzenegger. Photo: Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images.

Ferguson returned for his fourth spell on Wednesday to mixed reviews from the club’s fans. He replaced Grant McCann who was dismissed after a poor run of results placed the club’s promotion prospects in peril.

Ferguson has the all-important backing of those at the club and his return has been welcomed by two players who have twice achieved promotion under the 50 year-old, which is still the Posh goal for this season.

Ferguson has achieved at least one promotion in each of his three spells as Posh boss.

Former Posh star Gaby Zakuani. Photo: Alan Storer.

Speaking on Radio Cambridgeshire, Zakuani said: “Darren is like the Terminator. He keeps coming back. He’s come back in a situation where he’s had to re-galvanise the team on two occasions now - after Gary Johnson and Steve Evans – and both times he had to get the belief back and he succeeded.

“The club want to get back into the play-off picture and there just isn’t a better man for the job.

“From the outside, it does look a bit of a joke, and that the club haven’t got an idea or any imagination, but you have to remember that it was Darren’s decision to leave last time.

“He left because he felt he was giving his all, but his hands were tied. Maybe things have changed and he has got reassurances for January that he can get what he needs.

Posh legend Aaron McLean celebrates promotion to the Championship with manager Darren Ferguson in April, 2009.

“Darren has the formula to get out of this league. He wouldn’t come back unless he believed he could get promoted and change the fortunes of the club.”

McLean added his support on Twitter: “Personally, I think a refreshed Darren Ferguson is a great option for any club at that level. I don't need to tell people what he's capable of because it's been seen over and over.

“I'm gutted for Grant. But then they need a replacement and there aren't many better at this stage.”

Not all Twitter users were quite so serious, however, with several taking the opportunity to poke fun at the unusual nature of a manager returning to the same club for a third time.

Among the creative responses were...

Darren Ferguson has been appointed Peterborough manager during the presidencies of every US president after Bill Clinton. @RichJolly

Death, taxes and Darren Ferguson going back to Peterborough. @m1665t3r

Peterborough and Darren Ferguson have had more breaks, seperations and reunions, than Ross and Rachel at this point. @BrianTalks

In Fergie we trust and sack… and trust and sack… and trust and sack… and trust… @TobyWoody

