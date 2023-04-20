Steve Cooper scores the winning goal for Posh in a play-off semi-final at Huddersfield. Photo: David Lowndes.

Steve Cooper scored one of the most famous goals in Posh history. His diving header in the final stages of a Third Division play-off semi-final at Huddersfield Town in May 1992 took Posh to Wembley for the first time.

Posh, who were skippered by Halsall, went on to win promotion to the second tier of English football, also for the first time in the club’s history.

Sadly Cooper passed away suddenly in 2004 aged 39. His daughter Jade was nine at the time and is running her first marathon in London on Sunday to raise money for the charity that helped her through her bereavement.

Mick Halsall (left) in action for Posh.

After her father’s passing, Jade had counselling with Birmingham-based Beyond the Horizon.

It was Halsall who tipped the PT off about Jade’s marathon and he confirmed she had been overwhelmed by the response of Posh fans and of fans of his other clubs including Barnsley and Scottish side Airdrieonians.

Jade Murphy set out with an aim of raising £500, but over £2,000 has now been pledged.

Halsall said: “Jade has been touch and she can’t believe the response from Posh fans. She is is so grateful to everyone for their support.

“I’m so proud of the response as well. Steve was a great man and a valued teammate and to see the Posh fans get so involved is brilliant.

"I thank everyone from a club that is so close to my heart.”

Donations can be made to https://app.collectionpot.com/pot/3073503/

Jade also posted a thank you on social media.

She said the counselling she had with Beyond the Horizon both at school in the immediate aftermath then privately until the age of about 12 was ‘amazing’.

"They were so, so good. We did activities like making a sand jar with different colours that represented different memories,” Jade recalled.

"It definitely benefited me at the time. It was a distraction and they taught me about acceptance because it was such a shock. I was just a child.

"Talking to someone and having time away from home was a big support."

Mrs Murphy, who lives in Kingsbury, had a ballot place in the marathon in April so did not need to raise money for charity to secure her spot.

She thought her dad would have been ‘chuffed’ by her efforts

Jenny Graham, CEO of Beyond the Horizon, said: "It's wonderful that Jade has chosen Beyond the Horizon to raise money for by running the London Marathon.

"To me, it shows the impact that our work has on children and young people. That even years after, Jade remembered us and the difference that we made to her. We will be cheering her on all the way. Thank you Jade!"