Peterborough United legend George Boyd joins other former Premier League players running riot in veterans football

George Boyd after scoring for Posh. (Photo by Christopher Lee/Getty Images)

Former Peterborough United star George Boyd is part of an all-star veterans team currently demolishing all-comers in the Cheshire Veterans Football League.

Boyd, who also played Premier League football for Burnley, has been joined by other old top-flight performers Joleon Lescott, Nedum Onuoha, danny Drinkwater and Stephen Ireland in the Wythenshawe FC over 35 side.

Last weekend Boyd scored five times in a 10-1 win over Radcliffe Old Boys. Ireland, a former Manchester City midfielder, scored four, while Lescott a centre-back with Everton, City and England, also netted.

Lescott now plays as a striker and he netted a hat-trick in recent 7-1 win over AFC Monton. Ireland scored another four in that game, while Boyd didn’t play.

Unsurprisingly Wythenshawe are top of the table after those two matches. They have a top of the table clash with Liverpool-based Collegiate Old Boys next Sunday.

Boyd played 322 in two spells for Posh scoring 76 goals.