Peterborough United legend George Boyd joins other former Premier League players running riot in veterans football
Boyd, who also played Premier League football for Burnley, has been joined by other old top-flight performers Joleon Lescott, Nedum Onuoha, danny Drinkwater and Stephen Ireland in the Wythenshawe FC over 35 side.
Last weekend Boyd scored five times in a 10-1 win over Radcliffe Old Boys. Ireland, a former Manchester City midfielder, scored four, while Lescott a centre-back with Everton, City and England, also netted.
Lescott now plays as a striker and he netted a hat-trick in recent 7-1 win over AFC Monton. Ireland scored another four in that game, while Boyd didn’t play.
Unsurprisingly Wythenshawe are top of the table after those two matches. They have a top of the table clash with Liverpool-based Collegiate Old Boys next Sunday.
Boyd played 322 in two spells for Posh scoring 76 goals.