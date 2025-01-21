Peterborough United learn Vertu Trophy quarter final opponents

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Peterborough United will play in the Vertu Trophy quarter finals.

Peterborough United will face League Two Cheltenham Town in the quarter finals of the Vertu Trophy.

The will be played on Wednesday February 5 (7pm kick-off).

The other tie in the southern section is Leyton Orient/Stevenage vs Birmingham. The Northern Section is Rotherham vs Bradford and Port Vale/Wrexham vs Bolton.

Peterborough United in action against Cheltenham Town last season. Photo: Joe Dent.

This is the final round in which the competition is regionalised, meaning that if Posh were to beat Cheltenham, they could draw any side regardless of north or south.

Cheltenham currently sit 13th in League Two and have made it to this stage by beating Cambridge and Colchester.

The winner of the the tie will be just one game away from Wembley.