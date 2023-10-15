Jack Marriott of Peterborough United celebrates scoring against Salford last season. Photo: Joe Dent.

In an exact repeat of last year’s first round tie, Posh will host League Two side Salford.

On that occasion, the sides played out a 0-0 draw before Posh ran out 3-0 winners at Moor Lane thanks to a Jack Marriott double and a goal from Ephron Mason-Clark.

Salford are currently 15th in the League Two table.

