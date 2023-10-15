News you can trust since 1948
Peterborough United learn FA Cup first round opponents

Peterborough United will face Salford City in the FA Cup first round.
By Ben Jones
Published 15th Oct 2023, 14:48 BST- 1 min read
Jack Marriott of Peterborough United celebrates scoring against Salford last season. Photo: Joe Dent.Jack Marriott of Peterborough United celebrates scoring against Salford last season. Photo: Joe Dent.
In an exact repeat of last year’s first round tie, Posh will host League Two side Salford.

On that occasion, the sides played out a 0-0 draw before Posh ran out 3-0 winners at Moor Lane thanks to a Jack Marriott double and a goal from Ephron Mason-Clark.

Salford are currently 15th in the League Two table.

The match will take place on the weekend of 4-5 November.

