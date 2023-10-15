Peterborough United learn FA Cup first round opponents
Peterborough United will face Salford City in the FA Cup first round.
By Ben Jones
Published 15th Oct 2023, 14:48 BST- 1 min read
In an exact repeat of last year’s first round tie, Posh will host League Two side Salford.
On that occasion, the sides played out a 0-0 draw before Posh ran out 3-0 winners at Moor Lane thanks to a Jack Marriott double and a goal from Ephron Mason-Clark.
Salford are currently 15th in the League Two table.
The match will take place on the weekend of 4-5 November.