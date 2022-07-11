The club have launched the shirt using an innovative ‘Our Home’ video and enlisting a cast of entrepreneurs, club legends, celebrity fans and even canine supporters!

The club wanted to pay tribute to the the community, with local fans from all different backgrounds modelling the traditional blue home kit.

Club legend and director of football Barry Fry stars in the launch alongside current first team players Jeando Fuchs, Joe Ward and Jonson Clarke-Harris as well as former strikers Craig Mackail-Smith and Aaron McLean, plus manager Grant McCann and his family.

Manager Grant McCann and his family model the new Posh home shirt. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

talkSPORT Drive presenter and lifelong Posh supporter Adrian Durham poses in the new kit with a retro radio kit, supplied by a local Sue Ryder branch. Local businessmen Abbas Damani from Millfield Auto Car Parts and barber Ritzy Barbers also play key roles.

On the creative side, the photoshoot was produced by the Club’s Marketing Manager Jake Baxter and Peterborough-based Digital Marketing agency The Ivy Rose Agency, and executed by the cub’s photographer Joe Dent and videographer Lewis Hargreaves.

Baxter said: “This year, we wanted to really champion local fans and the local community that is essentially the heart of Peterborough United. We are extremely proud to be able make local supporters and local businesses the hero within the campaign for the 2022/23 home kit campaign.

Across the course of the upcoming season we will be championing these people and businesses that make the city what it is and give them a platform to talk about what the city, and this kit, means to them.”

Posh chaplain Richard Longfoot with the new Posh home shirt. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

The 2022/23 home kit is available now at www.theposhonlinestore.com or at the Posh Club Shop and is priced at £48 for adults and £36 for juniors.