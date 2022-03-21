Peterborough United launch a cut-price ticket package to boost the club’s fight against relegation

Posh star Joe Ward celebrates Sunday's win at QPR. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Posh are keen to pack out the stadium as they pursue an unlikely ‘Great Escape’ from relegation. Posh are seven points from safety with just eight matches to go, after Sunday’s superb 3-1 win at QPR.

Posh have christened the initiative ‘Drive to surFIVE’ and discounts of up to £50 on matchday ticket prices are available if tickets for all five remaining home game are purchased together.

There are some belting home game still to play against promotion-chasing Middlesbrough (April 2), Luton Town (April 5), Blackburn Rovers (April 15) and Nottingham Forest (April 23) as well as mid-table Blackpool on the final day of the season (May 7).

The seating package costs £100 for adults, £75 for senior citizens (65+), £63 for under 22s, £39 for under 18s and £15 for under 12s.