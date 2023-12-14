Posh showed what they are about last weekend after easing past promotion rivals Oxford United.

The 3-0 leaves Posh fourth in the table and just one point outside the automatic promotion places.

Darren Ferguson’s men will be looking for more of the same when they travel to Fleetwood Town tomorrow.

Here is how league sponsors SkyBet see the promotion race shaping up.

Let us know how you see the promotion race going.