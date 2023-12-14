News you can trust since 1948
Peterborough United latest promotion odds after impressive win over Oxford United, plus the prices for Portsmouth, Barnsley, Bolton Wanderers Stevenage and Derby County - picture gallery

Posh showed what they are about last weekend after easing past promotion rivals Oxford United.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 25th Sep 2023, 14:00 GMT
Updated 14th Dec 2023, 12:05 GMT

The 3-0 leaves Posh fourth in the table and just one point outside the automatic promotion places.

Darren Ferguson’s men will be looking for more of the same when they travel to Fleetwood Town tomorrow.

Here is how league sponsors SkyBet see the promotion race shaping up.

Let us know how you see the promotion race going.

Northampton Town

100/1

Leyton Orient

100/1

Wycombe Wanderers

80/1

Port Vale

80/1

