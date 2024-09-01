Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A timely reminder that Peterborough United lost three of their first six League One fixtures last season, including to the two teams who went on to win automatic promotion.

Huddersfield Town and Wrexham might not reach those giddy heights this season, but it would be a surprise if they are not top six challengers. Defensive organisation, set-piece threats, physical power and impressive work ethics can carry a team a long way at League One level as champions Portsmouth proved last season.

It would be daft to rule Posh out of the running for success this season. It’s reasonable to expect, if the renowned recruitment expertise has been strong again, improvement from a squad with many new parts, but that’s not to say concerns haven’t surfaced in two home defeats when no goals have been scored.

TALKING POINTS FROM POSH 0, WREXHAM 2…

Sam Curtis of Posh battles with Ollie Palmer of Wrexham. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com/

1) Players with quality left Posh in the summer, but they also lost some considerable physical power. Ephron Mason-Clark was tough to knock off the ball when driving at opponents and Josh Knight had little trouble dealing with aggressive centre-forwards. He would meet fire with fire. They have gone and they might end up as bigger misses than Ronnie Edwards and Harrison Burrows. Posh looked lightweight at times on Saturday. The two home games this season have seen young footballers struggle to overcome more mature and physically superior opponents. It really has been men v boys.

2) That said, Posh looked the better side in both home games until they conceded. Kwame Poku and Abraham Odoh caused problems with their direct running and the latter was unlucky not to see Malik Mothersille convert the glorious chance he created at 0-0. But Wrexham were adept all game at ensuring Posh couldn’t play through them safe in the knowledge that they were hot favourites to win any cross floated into the penalty area. These are tactics Posh encountered last season and yet found a way to finish top scorers in the division.

3) Posh manager Darren Ferguson’s post-match comments re the closing of the transfer window helping his side were interesting. Had he detected some distraction in the squad? It’s true some stars of last season haven’t hit top form yet, but it’s tough to question the attitude of Archie Collins, while Hector Kyprianou is on his way back from injury and Joel Randall signed a new contract not so long ago. Clearly the latter frustrated Ferguson yesterday as he whipped him off at half-time, soon after he’d fluffed a chance to get Posh back into the game.

4) Ferguson hinted at forward places now being up for grabs and he will make changes for Tuesday’s EFL Trophy clash at Gillingham based on form as well on the need to give some players some much-needed minutes. Ricky-Jade Jones will probably start and Conn-Clarke might get 90 minutes in the number 10 role to see if he can threaten Randall’s first-team spot. The summer signing was busy and got more involved in his 45 minutes than Randall managed yesterday. Cian Hayes struggled when he came on, but has shown enough to deserve a run-out in a competition Posh won so dramatically last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Oscar Wallin of Posh battles with Ollie Palmer of Wrexham. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

5) Jadel Katongo is back at Posh to play centre-back. My guess the back four for the League One game against in-form Lincoln City on September 14 will read: Curtis, Wallin, Katongo, Sparkes, although the latter will probably need to sharpen up long-term to keep Rio Adebisi out of the team when he’s fit.

6) It’s tough to predict how well Wrexham will do over an entire season. It’s unlikely a forward partnership of Jack Marriott and Ollie Palmer would win a team promotion, but they have several alternative strikers and the financial muscle to improve the squad when necessary. And never underestimate the skill and organisation required to give a side 70% possession and yet deny them a shot on target in an entire match. That happened yesterday.

7) I know it’s easier to support a team on a thrilling rise up the Football League ladder, especially after so long in the doldrums, but Wrexham’s fans were fantastic yesterday. Of course it’s far from the underdog story fawning types in the media would have you believe, but no-one should deny the pleasure those who stuck with the club in the lean years are now enjoying.