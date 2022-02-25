Peterborough United knock Burnley out of a Premier League Cup as Taylor and O’Connell strike twice

Joe Taylor in action for Posh Under 23s.

The win secured runners-up spot in a four-team group with Premier League sides Burnley and Everton missing out. Sheffield United topped the group. Posh will host Charlton in a last 16 tie.

Joe Taylor, who has been in fine form for the under 23s since his arrival from Kings Lynn, bagged an impressive brace against Burnley, while Charlie O’Connell also found the back of the net twice, once from the penalty spot and once from a rebound after his initial penalty was saved by Burnley ‘keeper Lewis Thomas.

It was Andrew Oluwabori, who has just joined Peterborough Sports on loan, who opened the scoring a game played in difficult blustery conditions with the winger cutting inside and firing past Thomas from 20-yards after an excellent pass from Emmanuel Fernandez.

Charlie O'Connell.

The Clarets levelled the scores through Irishman Dara Costelloe and then nudged in front through Joe McGlynn. However, before the interval, Taylor levelled the scores with a clinical finish.

Taylor fired Posh in front five minutes after the re-start before O’Connell delivered his double strike to take the game away from Burnley. Taylor was also superbly denied by Thomas after good work from Benjamin Mensah, who was a constant threat down the right.